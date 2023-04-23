Sports

Faf du Plessis completes 9,000 runs in T20s: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 23, 2023, 06:48 pm 1 min read

Du Plessis slammed his fifth fifty in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore star Faf du Plessis led the charge as he slammed his 30th fifty in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in match number 32 against the Rajasthan Royals. Courtesy of his fifty, he completed 9,000 runs in T20s. Despite the early setbacks, Du Plessis did put up a great fight along with Glenn Maxwell as the host posted 189/9. Here's more.

Third SA batter to complete 9,000 T20 runs

Faf became the 17th batter to complete 9,000 runs in T20 cricket. He became the third South African batter to achieve this milestone after David Miller (9,470) and AB de Villiers (9,424). Du Plessis has featured in 336 matches and owns five hundreds and 58 fifties in the shortest format of the game.

400-plus runs in IPL 2023

Du Plessis has had a stunning start to the current season. He has already registered 405 runs from seven innings in IPL 2023 at an average of 67.50. He has slammed five fifties while maintaining a strike rate of 165.30. The 38-year-old has struck 25 maximums and 33 fours this season and is the Orange Cap holder.