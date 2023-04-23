Sports

Iga Swiatek wins the 2023 Stuttgart Open: Key stats

Iga Swiatek wins the 2023 Stuttgart Open: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 23, 2023, 06:44 pm 1 min read

Swiatek won the match in straight sets, beating the Belarusian 6-3, 6-4

Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek has won the 2023 Stuttgart Open after overcoming Aryna Sabalenka on Sunday. Swiatek won the match in straight sets, beating the Belarusian 6-3, 6-4. With this win, Swiatek has captured the Stuttgart Open in successive seasons. She won the 2022 crown by beating Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2. Notably, Sabalenka lost her third straight final here (also Ashleigh Barty in 2021).

Second singles crown for Iga Swiatek

21-year-old Swiatek has claimed her second singles crown in 2023. Both have been WTA 500 events. She had earlier won the 2023 Qatar Open, overcoming Jessica Pegula in the final. Overall, Swiatek has clinched her 13th WTA Tour level crown. In 2023, she has a win-loss record of 20-4.