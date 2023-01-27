Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas reaches his maiden Australian Open final: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 27, 2023, 01:37 pm 2 min read

Stefanos Tsitsipas is through to the Australian Open final (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame Karen Khachanov of Russia to reach the men's singles final at the Australian Open on Friday. The Greek sensation bested his rival 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 to reach his second Grand Slam final. Up next, he faces the winner of the semi-final clash between 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic and Tommy Paul. Here's more.

Key stats from the match

Tsitsipas fired 18 aces to Khachanov's 10. The former, however, conceded five double faults to his rival's tally of one. Both won a tie-breaker each in the concluded affair. Tsitsipas converted 5/12 of his break points. He collected 145 points in the match, including 94 from serves. He had a win percentage of 82 and 59 on his first and second serves, respectively.

21-5 win-loss record at the Australian Open

Tsitsipas has raced to a win-loss tally of 21-5 at the Australian Open. It's his first career Slam final in Melbourne and second overall, having finished as runner-up in the 2021 French Open. Tsitsipas wound up as a semi-finalist at AO in 2019, 2021, and 2022. Overall, he has a 49-21 win-loss record across Slams.

Tsitsipas extends his lead over Khachanov

24-year-old Tsitsipas enjoys a perfect 6-0 record against Khachanov on the ATP Tour. The duo last met in R16 of the 2022 Rome Masters, with the former winning 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

Tsitsipas seeks world number one ranking

Notably, Tsitsipas has also raced to a 10-0 record in men's singles in 2023. He is one win away from being the world number one in the ATP Rankings. He would also become Greece's first Grand Slam champion.