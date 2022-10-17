Sports

India's Yuki Bhambri-Saketh Myneni unlock this feat in men's doubles

India's Yuki Bhambri-Saketh Myneni unlock this feat in men's doubles

Written by V Shashank Oct 17, 2022, 03:52 pm 2 min read

Bhambri-Myneni claimed their fifth ATP Challenger doubles title of the year in Mallorca (Source: Twitter/@ATPChallenger)

The ace Indian duo of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni breached the Top 100 ATP Rankings in men's doubles on Monday. As per a report on Sportstar, Bhambri (97th) and Myneni (84th), as well as Ramkumar Ramanathan (69th), joined Indian ace Rohan Bopanna (20) in this regard. Notably, Bhambri and Myneni boast a staggering 50-16 record in the season. Here are further details.

Tournament What's next for Bhambri-Myneni?

Bhambri and Myneni could make the men's doubles draw at the 2023 Australian Open. For that, they will have to fetch a deep run at the ATP 250 tournament in Pune, whose qualifying rounds begin on December 31. A dominant finish in the season will give them a chance to qualify for the Pune Open and later AO.

2022 Bhambri-Myneni own a 50-16 win-loss record in 2022

Bhambri and Myneni have participated in 23 events in 2022, comprising 18 Challengers, one tour-level event, three ITFs, and a Davis Cup tie against Norway. The pair has emerged triumphant in five Challengers (Salinas, Prostejov, Porto, Lexington, and Mallorca), besides winning two ITFs (Bhopal and New Delhi). Meanwhile, they have earned 725 ATP points from each and collective prize money of Rs. 21,38,590.

Information Bhambri-Myneni to make their presence felt in Busan Open

Bhambri and Myneni will be next seen in the Busan Challenger, whose main draw commences on Tuesday. The top-seeded pair will square off against South Korea's Song Min-Kyu and Nam Ji-Sung in round of 16.