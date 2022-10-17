Sports

ICC T20 World Cup: Rain likely to hinder India-Pakistan game

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 17, 2022, 02:58 pm 3 min read

Pakistan defeated India in last year's T20 WC (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan encounter in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is under the threat of getting washed out. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is scheduled to host this duel on October 23. However, the weather forecast suggests that rain might play spoilsport in the contest. It has been raining in and around Melbourne for the past few days.

Context Why does this story matter?

Both India and Pakistan will kick-start their campaign in the tournament with this clash.

They have been slotted in Group 2 alongside South Africa and Bangladesh.

Two more teams from the qualifying stage will join the group.

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in the last year's T20 World Cup.

The two Asian Giants have blown hot and cold in T20Is lately.

Forecast What does the weather forecast say?

According to Weather25.com, Melbourne will experience rain the entire day on October 23. The showers will get even more intense around 12:30 PM (IST), while the game is scheduled to get underway at 1:30 PM. Both teams will be awarded one point apiece if the contest gets abandoned. Notably, tickets for this contest got sold out within a few minutes after going on sale.

Redemption India eye redemption against arch-rivals

Last year's T20 WC witnessed Pakistan's first victory against India in a World Cup match. Shaheen Afridi's fiery spell dented India's top order before Virat Kohli steadied the ship with a fine half-century. Chasing 152 in Dubai, Pakistan recorded a 10-wicket win as openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan smashed unbeaten fifties. Hence, Rohit Sharma's men would be raring to settle the scores.

Form India's preparations for the mega event

Winners of the inaugural T20 WC, India endured a tough time in the last month's Asia Cup as they failed to qualify for the final. Although they then defeated Australia and South Africa in the home T20I series, several issues in the team popped up. Death bowling is arguably the side's biggest concern in injured Jasprit Bumrah's absence. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja isn't available either.

Form Pakistan's form in recent months

While Pakistan qualified for this year's Asia Cup final, they lost to Sri Lanka in the summit clash. Adding to their agony, the Men in Green lost to England 4-3 in the historic home T20I series. They, nevertheless, bounced back by clinching the T20I Tri-Series involving hosts New Zealand and Bangladesh. Middle-order issues have been the side's biggest headache lately.

Clash How their last meeting panned out?

The two sides last met in Asia Cup 2022. While India defeated Pakistan in their opener, Babar's men settled the scores in the Super Four stage. Virat Kohli's 60 meant India posted 181/7 while batting first in Dubai In reply, the Men in Green crossed the line in the penultimate delivery, winning the contest by five wickets. Mohammad Rizwan (71) starred for Pakistan.