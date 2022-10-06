Sports

IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 06, 2022, 03:32 pm 2 min read

Can Shubman Gill make his presence felt? (Photo credit: Twitter/@ShubmanGill)

After clinching the T20I series 2-1, India will look to extend their dominance over South Africa in the ODI leg. Most of the Team India regulars have flown to Australia for the T20 World Cup. Shikhar Dhawan will lead a new-look side, boasting some solid names. Dhawan has won the toss and will field first versus SA.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host the first of the three ODIs on October 6. The average first-innings score at this venue has been 231. Neither India nor South Africa have previously played ODIs at this venue. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Do you know? Match delayed due to rain

The toss and match was delayed due to rain. Earlier, the BCCI posted an update on the match being postponed by half an hour after inspection. Reports stated earlier that rain threat would continue to loom for the rest of the day.

Performers Who are the key performers?

Shubman Gill has been in staggering form this year, having scored 450 runs in six ODIs (100s: 1, 50s: 3). Kuldeep Yadav has taken 18 wickets in seven ODIs against SA (two four-fers). Shikhar Dhawan has mustered 967 ODI runs against SA at 50.89 (100s: 3, 50s: 6). Quinton de Kock has slammed 1,013 ODI runs against India at 63.31 (100s: 6, 50s: 13).

Information 40-over contest per side

As per updates, it's a 40 overs per-side contest. A maximum of 8 overs per bowler is allowed. Powerplay 1 will be from 1-8 overs. Powerplay 2 will be of 24 overs. Powerplay 3 will once again be of 8 overs.

Playing XI No Deepak Chahar for India

SA Playing XI:Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi IND Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan