Bumrah not out of T20 World Cup yet: Sourav Ganguly

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 01, 2022, 02:40 pm 2 min read

Bumrah is suffering from a back injury (Source: Twitter/@Jaspritbumrah93)

According to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is still in contention to feature in the impending ICC T20 World Cup. Earlier this week, Bumrah was ruled out of the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa after sustaining a back injury. It was reported that the 28-year-old is likely to miss the upcoming ICC tournament. However, Ganguly hasn't given up yet.

Statement Here is what Ganguly said

"Bumrah is not out of the T20 World Cup yet," Ganguly told the Xtra Time digital channel in Kolkata on Friday. Ganguly added that he has kept his "fingers crossed". According to him, a final decision on Bumrah's availability could be taken in the "next two or three days". Bumrah is presently being monitored by the medical team at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Developments A look at the latest developments

Earlier this year, a back injury ruled Bumrah out of the Asia Cup. However, he recovered in time for the Australia series. Bumrah was also included in India's squad for the T20 World Cup. The senior pacer missed the series opener before playing the rain-curtailed second T20I and the series decider. Bumrah missed the first T20I against SA after he complained of back pain.

Information What about Bumrah's replacement?

The BCCI is yet to announce Bumrah's replacement for the T20 World Cup. Besides, Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj has been called in for the second and third T20Is against South Africa. Notably, Umesh Yadav replaced Bumrah in the Australia T20I series.

Appearance Bumrah has hardly played since IPL 2022

After the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, Bumrah has not played much. He featured in the rescheduled Test versus England. He also appeared in one T20I against England, claiming 2/10. This was followed by two ODI matches against England where he claimed 6/19 and 2/49. Bumrah made his return versus Australia, playing two T20Is, with his figures reading 1/23 and 0/50.

Injury Bumrah's tryst with injuries

This is not the first instance of Bumrah reeling from an injury. Bumrah suffered a stress fracture on his back in 2019. The injury occurred right after India's tour of West Indies. Notably, Bumrah had claimed 13 wickets in the two fixtures. Following the injury, Bumrah endured a lengthy spell on the sidelines, missing home series against South Africa and Bangladesh, respectively.