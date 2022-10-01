Sports

Tel Aviv Open: Novak Djokovic beats Vasek Pospisi, reaches semi-finals

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 01, 2022, 01:32 pm 2 min read

Djokovic raced to a 7-6(5), 6-3 victory (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Former world number one, Novak Djokovic, defeated Vasek Pospisil to reach the semi-finals of the Tel Aviv Watergen Open. The Serbian claimed a 7-6(5), 6-3 victory, improving his head-to-head record against the Canadian to 6-0. Djokovic eyes his third tour-level title in 2022 after winning in Rome and Wimbledon. He will play Roman Safiullin in the semis. Here are the key stats.

Stats Here are the stats of the match

Djokovic wrapped the duel in an hour and 53 minutes. Notably, Djokovic and Pospisil fired eight aces each. The 88-time ATP tour-level won a total of 70 points and 22 receiving points. He won eight points in a row. Djokovic had a win percentage of 73 on his second serve. Meanwhile, Pospisil had a win percentage of 82 on his first serve

Information H2H: Djokovic leads 6-0

Djokovic now has a lead of 6-0 over Pospisil in the ATP head-to-head series. The duo last met in 2017 (Eastbourne) wherein Djokovic won 6-4, 6-3. Djokovic lost his only set to Pospisil in 2013 (Serbia).

Laver Cup Djokovic bounces back after Laver Cup defeat

Tennis ace Djokovic was a part of Team Europe alongside Rafael Nadal and lately retired Roger Federer in Laver Cup. He trounced 2022 US Open semi-finalist, Frances Tiafoe, 6-3, 6-2 at the group stage. However, he was humbled soon by Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, losing by a 3-6, 6-7(3) margin. Later, Team World bagged the honors with a 13-8 win over four-time winners Team Europe.

Wimbledon Djokovic won 2022 Wimbledon

Before the ongoing Tel Aviv Open, Djokovic last competed on the ATP tour in July when he won a record-equaling seventh Wimbledon title. With a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) win over Australia's Nick Kyrgios, the 35-year-old claimed his 21st Grand Slam title, now the second-most after that of Rafael Nadal (22). Djokovic now has the joint-second-most Wimbledon titles with Pete Sampras and William Renshaw.

Record Djokovic is 25-6 in 2022

Djokovic has a win-loss record of 25-6 in the ongoing season. Before Wimbledon, he reached the quarter-finals at the French Open. Djokovic missed the Australian Open and the US Open after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Earlier this year, Djokovic won a record-extending 38th ATP Masters 1000 crown. He beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the 2022 Italian Open men's singles title.