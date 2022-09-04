Sports

US Open: Rafael Nadal thrashes Richard Gasquet, reaches fourth round

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 04, 2022, 10:21 am 2 min read

Nadal beats Gasquet for the 18th time (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Spanish ace Rafael Nadal reached the fourth round at the 2022 US Open after beating former world number seven Richard Gasquet. The former claimed a 6-0, 6-1, 7-5 win, thereby beating Gasquet for the 18th time on the ATP Tour. Nadal remains undefeated against the Frenchman, having won 34 consecutive sets. The Spaniard will next play Frances Tiafoe for a berth in the quarter-final.

Stats Key stats of the match

Nadal won a total of 100 points and served two aces in the match. He created as many as 15 break points, winning seven. The Spaniard had a win percentage of 78 on the first serve and 68 on the second serve. Nadal won 19 games and clinched 44 receiving points. Notably, Gasquet recorded fewer double faults (7) than Nadal (8).

H2H Nadal's 18th win against Gasquet

As stated, Nadal has beaten Gasquet for the 18th time on the ATP Tour. As per ATP, Gasquet has the most defeats against Nadal without a win (18). Frenchman Paul-Henri Mathieu follows Gasquet with 10 defeats. Interestingly, Nadal and Gasquet first locked horns on the tour in 2004. The Spaniard has now won 34 consecutive sets against Gasquet.

Form Nadal is 38-4 in 2022

Before the ongoing US Open, Nadal was stunned by Borna Coric at the Cincinnati Masters. It was Nadal's fourth loss of 2022 (he is 38-4 this year). In January, the Spaniard defied all odds to win the Australian Open, claiming a record-breaking 21st major. Nadal then went to claim a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title. He opted out of Wimbledon semi-finals due to injury.

Titles Nadal eyes his fifth US Open title

Nadal has won four US Open titles (2010, 2013, 2017, and 2019), the joint-second-most with John McEnroe in the Open Era. By winning one more, the former will join Pete Sampras, Jimmy Connors, and Federer (5 each) at the top. Bill Tilden, William Larned, and Richard Sears lead the all-time tally (7 titles). Nadal has a win-loss record of 67-11 in the hard-court Slam.