French Open: Rafael Nadal defeats Novak Djokovic, reaches 15th semi-final

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 01, 2022, 09:57 am 2 min read

King of Clay, Rafael Nadal is back! He defeated world number one Novak Djokovic to reach the semi-finals of the 2022 French Open. The 13-time Roland Garros champion won 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) to qualify for a record-extending 15th semi-final in this major. Nadal avenges his loss to Djokovic at the last year's French Open, as he eyes his 22nd Grand Slam title.

H2H Nadal wins his 29th match against Djokovic

Nadal was all over Djokovic in what was the 59th fixture between the two. The latter still has a slender lead over Nadal (30-29) in the ATP head-to-head series. Nadal leads 11-7 in Grand Slam matches. Nadal leads 8-2 at the French Open and 2-1 at the US Open. Meanwhile, Djokovic leads 2-0 at the Australian Open and 2-1 at Wimbledon.

Twitter Post Nadal puts an end to Djokovic's streak!

Do you know? The greatest rivalry in tennis

Djokovic and Nadal faced each other for the 18th time in a Grand Slam. As per Opta, the duo has contested the most matches at Grand Slams in the Open Era. This rivalry has surpassed that of Djokovic and Roger Federer (17).

Title Nadal in pursuit of his 22nd major title

Nadal had entered the 2022 French Open with 13 titles, the most at a single Grand Slam and on a single surface (clay). He missed out on a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title last year, having lost to eventual champion Djokovic in the semi-finals. With a win against Djokovic this time, the Spaniard is set to secure a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title.

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

Exactly a year ago, Djokovic became the only man to defeat Nadal twice at the French Open. The world number one overcame Nadal in the semi-finals, denying him a 14th Roland Garros title. Earlier in the ongoing edition, Nadal became the third man to have won 300 matches at Grand Slams. His rivals Federer and Djokovic occupy the top two spots.

Run 2022 French Open: How has the duo fared?

Defending champion Djokovic had been ruthless so far at 2022 Roland Garros. The Serbian has claimed straight-set wins over Yoshihito Nishioka, Alex Molcan, Aljaz Bedene, and Diego Schwartzman. On the other hand, Nadal recently defeated Felix Auger Aliassime in five sets. The Spaniard earlier overcame Jordan Thompson, Corentin Moutet, and Botic van de Zandschulp.