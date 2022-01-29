Sports

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev: Decoding the key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 29, 2022, 12:05 pm 3 min read

Rafael Nadal is aiming to win a 21st Slam honor (Photo credit: Twitter/@AustralianOpen)

Rafael Nadal will be aiming for a record 21st Grand Slam title when he faces Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 Australian Open final. Nadal beat Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the semis. Post that, the in-form Daniil Medvedev overcame Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets to reach his second successive Australian Open final. Here we decode the key stats.

It has been more than a decade since Nadal has won the Australian Open.

However, given his pedigree and the chance to seal a 21st Slam title, the Spaniard goes into the match as the favorite.

Medvedev will be a tough opposition for Rafa, who needs to be at his best.

Medvedev will be banking on his form in big tournaments to down Rafa.

Nadal Nadal is unbeaten in 2022

Nadal has been in top form this year as he extended his winning run. He won the Melbourne Summer Set title before the Australian Open. Nadal won three matches in that tournament, besides getting a walkover as well. In the ongoing tourney, he has won six matches to reach the final. Nadal also took a 2-0 head-to-head lead over Berrettini in their career meetings.

Rafa (AO) Nadal's road to the 2022 AO final

Nadal beat Marcos Giron in the first round (6-1, 6-4, 6-2). He prevailed against Yannick Hanfmann in a 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 contest. In the third round, Nadal beat Karen Khachanov in four sets (6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1). Nadal overcame Adrian Mannarino next in a 7-6, 6-2, 6-2 affair. He beat Denis Shapovalov in a five-set thriller in the quarters (6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3).

Information Sixth AO final for Nadal

Nadal has reached his sixth Australian Open final. Rafa won his only AO title in 2009 and was beaten in the next four finals he featured in (2012, 2014, 2017, 2019). Nadal has a win-loss tally of 75-15 at AO.

Slams 29th Slam final for Nadal

Overall at Grand Slams, Rafa has reached his 29th final in total. He is only behind fellow legendary players Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in this regard (31 finals). He has won 20 honors to date (joint-highest alongside Federer and Djokovic), besides losing eight finals. The star player has a win-loss tally of 297-41 at Grand Slams.

Medvedev (AO) Medvedev's road to the 2022 AO final

Medvedev beat Henri Laaksonen in the first round (6-1, 6-4, 7-6). He overcame Nick Kyrgios in a four-set battle (7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2). In the third round, he sealed a win versus Botic van de Zandschulp (6-4, 6-4, 6-2). In the fourth round, Medvedev won his duel against Maxime Cressy (6-2, 7-6, 6-7, 7-5). He came back in the quarters to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Fifth Grand Slam final for Medvedev

Medvedev has reached his fifth Grand Slam final. He has been a three-time runner up, besides winning the 2021 US Open. He has raced to a 19-5 win-loss record at AO. Overall in Grand Slams, Medvedev has a win-loss record of 51-18.

Information Both Nadal and Medvedev are aiming different records

Nadal leads Medvedev 3-1 in the head-to-head meetings and is targeting a record-breaking 21st Slam honor. Meanwhile, as per ATP, Medvedev can become the first player to follow his maiden major trophy with his second at the next Grand Slam event if he beats Nadal.