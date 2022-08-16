Sports

Cincinnati Masters, Andy Murray edges past Stan Wawrinka: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 16, 2022, 03:28 pm 2 min read

Murray battled hard against Wawrinka (Photo credit: Twitter/@CincyTennis)

Andy Murray edged past Stan Wawrinka in a three-set battle at the Western & Southern Open. The Scot advanced with a hard-fought 7-6(3), 5-7, 7-5 victory in Cincinnati over the Swiss ace. Murray will face ninth seed Cameron Norrie in the round of 32 next. Norrie had to bring out his best game in order to beat Holger Rune (7-6, 4-6, 6-4). Here's more.

Stats Key stats of the match

Both players turned on the heat in terms of aces as Stan (11) managed to stay ahead of Murray (10). Both Stan and Murray committed two double faults each. However, it was Murray, who had a 80% win in the first serve compared to Stan's 71. Wawrinka converted three out of six break points. Murray converted three out of five.

Information Murray extends the lead over Wawrinka in their H2H meetings

This was the 22nd meeting between the two veterans of the game. Murray has extended his wins tally over Wawrinka to 13-9. The paid had last met at 2020 Roland Garros and Wawrinka had won the match 6-1, 6-3, 6-2.

Words Murray physically tired after the match

On his on-court interview, Murray said he was physically tired. "The court is pretty lively when the weather is like this. Physically I feel tired," Murray said. The Scot also said he had to battle issues with cramp. "I had some issues with cramp during the match, the same as Washington, so that is something I need to get on top of."

Numbers Murray now holds a 35-14 record in Cincinnati

As per ATP, Murray now holds a 35-14 record in Cincinnati, having lifted the trophy in 2008 and 2011. Murray suffered a disappointing first-round exit in Montreal last week and will want to perform better. The 46-time tour-level champion has already reached finals in Sydney and Stuttgart this year. Meanwhile, Murray has a 1-0 win-loss record over Norrie, having won in Beijing 2019.

Do you know? Round of 64: A look at the other key results

Denis Shapovalov beat 16th seed Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 6-3. Frances Tiafoe claimed a superb hard-fought win over Italian Matteo Berrettini (7-6, 4-6, 7-6). Marcos Giron edged past David Goffin in a 6-3, 6-4 contest. 14th seed Marin Cilic thrashed Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-3.