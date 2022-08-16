Cincinnati Masters, Andy Murray edges past Stan Wawrinka: Key stats
Andy Murray edged past Stan Wawrinka in a three-set battle at the Western & Southern Open. The Scot advanced with a hard-fought 7-6(3), 5-7, 7-5 victory in Cincinnati over the Swiss ace. Murray will face ninth seed Cameron Norrie in the round of 32 next. Norrie had to bring out his best game in order to beat Holger Rune (7-6, 4-6, 6-4). Here's more.
Both players turned on the heat in terms of aces as Stan (11) managed to stay ahead of Murray (10). Both Stan and Murray committed two double faults each. However, it was Murray, who had a 80% win in the first serve compared to Stan's 71. Wawrinka converted three out of six break points. Murray converted three out of five.
This was the 22nd meeting between the two veterans of the game. Murray has extended his wins tally over Wawrinka to 13-9. The paid had last met at 2020 Roland Garros and Wawrinka had won the match 6-1, 6-3, 6-2.
On his on-court interview, Murray said he was physically tired. "The court is pretty lively when the weather is like this. Physically I feel tired," Murray said. The Scot also said he had to battle issues with cramp. "I had some issues with cramp during the match, the same as Washington, so that is something I need to get on top of."
As per ATP, Murray now holds a 35-14 record in Cincinnati, having lifted the trophy in 2008 and 2011. Murray suffered a disappointing first-round exit in Montreal last week and will want to perform better. The 46-time tour-level champion has already reached finals in Sydney and Stuttgart this year. Meanwhile, Murray has a 1-0 win-loss record over Norrie, having won in Beijing 2019.
Denis Shapovalov beat 16th seed Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 6-3. Frances Tiafoe claimed a superb hard-fought win over Italian Matteo Berrettini (7-6, 4-6, 7-6). Marcos Giron edged past David Goffin in a 6-3, 6-4 contest. 14th seed Marin Cilic thrashed Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-3.