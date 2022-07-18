Sports

Maxime Cressy claims his maiden ATP title: His notable numbers

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 18, 2022, 04:10 pm 2 min read

Cressy beat Alexander Bublik in the final (Source: Twitter/@TennisHalloFame)

America's Maxime Cressy claimed his maiden ATP title after defeating Alexander Bublik in the Infosys Hall of Fame Open final. The former made a stunning comeback, winning the summit clash 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(3). Notably, Cressy lost nine of the first 11 games in the match. A year ago, the American was outside the Top 150 in the ATP Rankings. Here are the key stats.

Run Cressy's road to the final

Cressy overcame Mitchell Krueger in the round of 16 (6-3, 6-4). He rallied from a set down to beat Steve Johnson 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarter-finals. The American battled past the big-serving John Isner in the semi-final, winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-3. Cressy also ended Isner's 10-match tournament winning streak. In the final, Cressy outclassed Bublik despite being behind.

Final Third tour-level final for Cressy

Prior to reaching the final in Newport, Cressy had reached the Eastbourne International finale as well. However, the tall American lost to Taylor Fritz in three sets. Earlier this year, he was beaten by Spanish ace Rafael Nadal in the final at the Melbourne Summer Set 1 ATP 250 event. Cressy finally hit the jackpot in his third tour-level final.

Twitter Post WATCH: The winning moment!

Form How has Cressy fared this year?

Before the Hall of Fame Open, Cressy suffered a four-set defeat to Jack Sock in the second round at Wimbledon. The former earned praise for his 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(9), 7-6(5) win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first round. In May, Cressy qualified for the main draw of the Madrid Open before losing to Grigor Dimitrov. The American is 19-16 in the ongoing season.

Information ATP Rankings: Cressy climbs to 33rd spot

As stated, Cressy was outside the Top 150 in the Rankings. After his win in Newport, the 25-year-old has climbed to a career-high 33rd rank in the ATP Rankings. As per ATP, no player in the Top 50 has gained as many spots this year.

US Open What about the US Open?

Cressy is likely to be seeded at the US Open this year. "That was my first goal, to be seeded at the US Open, so I'm glad it's already accomplished. It's incredibly special to see the success coming and that the hard work is paying off. It's the most fulfilling feeling and I'm really looking forward to more," he said after his title-winning match.