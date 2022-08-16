Sports

2022 US Open: Here are the stats of Stefanos Tsitsipas

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 16, 2022, 08:28 pm 2 min read

Tsitsipas is 5-4 at the US Open (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Stefanos Tsitsipas is set to appear at the 2022 Cincinnati Masters. He would play his third-round match on Wednesday. Tsitsipas, who has already won a couple of titles this year, would be vying for his third Masters 1000 crown. After the Western and Southern Open, the Greek will attempt to claim his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open. Here are his stats.

Record Tsitsipas is 5-4 at the US Open

Tsitsipas has made four main-draw appearances at the US Open (2018-2021). In 2017, he could not cross the qualifying round. Notably, Tsitsipas is yet to go past the third round at the hard-court Slam. He has a win-loss record of 5-4 in the prestigious tournament (win percentage: 56). Tsitsipas lost his third-round match in the 2021 and 2020 editions.

2021 How did Tsitsipas fare at 2021 US Open?

At the 2021 US Open, Tsitsipas claimed a five-set victory against Andy Murray in the opening round. The former then overcame Adrian Mannarino to reach the third round. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz then stunned Tsitsipas 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(2), 0-6, 7-6(5) in a five-set thriller that finished with a final-set tie-break. Alcaraz became the youngest player to reach the fourth round at a major since 1992.

Information Tsitsipas has four hard-court titles

Tsitsipas has won four of his seven ATP titles on hard courts (2018 Stockholm, 2019 Marseille, 2019 ATP Finals, 2020 Marseille). However, he is yet to win a hard-court title since 2020. The Greek clinched three titles on clay and one on grass.

Form How has Tsitsipas fared in 2022?

Tsitsipas has the joint-most wins on the ATP Tour in 2022 with Alcaraz. The former has a win-loss record of 42-15 in the ongoing season, including a 17-8 record on hard courts. He is all set to play in Cincinnati where he reached the semi-finals in the last two editions (2021 and 2020). Tsitsipas would enter the tournament with a 6-4 record.