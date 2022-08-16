Sports

Western & Southern Open: Naomi Osaka stunned by Zhang Shuai

Zhang Shuai defeated Naomi Osaka (photo credit: Twitter/@CincyTennis)

Naomi Osaka has been ousted in the first round of the Western & Southern Open (Cincinnati Masters) WTA 1000 event. She suffered a defeat against Zhang Shuai. Osaka lost the contest 4-6, 5-7 in straight sets. Osaka's poor run of form continued this season. Meanwhile, Amanda Anisimova clinched a superb win over Daria Kasatkina to advance to the round of 32.

Osaka Osaka's poor run of form continues

With this defeat, Osaka has a 13-8 win-loss record in 2022. The current world number 39 is yet to win a tournament this season. Recently, Osaka retired midway in her first round match at the 2022 Canadian Open. She had suffered a defeat in the round of 16 at the Silicon Valley Classic against Coco Gauff. At Roland Garros, she suffered another early exit.

Do you know? 3-3 win-loss record in the H2H meetings

This was the sixth meeting between Osaka and Shuai in WTA events. Shuai has improved her win-loss record to 3-3. Prior to this, they met in the quarters at 2018 Beijing, with Osaka winning the match 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Information Key stats of the match

Osaka served 10 aces, compared to Shuai's four. She made two double faults as Shuai committed one. Shuai had a 74% win on the first serve compared to Osaka's 612%. Shuai converted three of her four break points.

Anisimova Anisimova knocks out number 9 seed Kasatkina

Anisimova knocked out number 9 seed Kasatkina 6-4, 6-4 in their 1-hour and 19-minute first-round match. She went on to fire 33 winners to just five from her opponent. Anisimova converted six of her seven break points. She has now gone 3-0 ahead in the H2H meetings against Kasatkina. Anisimova has raced to a 33-10 win-loss record in 2022.

Round of 64 A look at the other key results

Caroline Garcia beat Petra Martic 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the second round. Victoria Azarenka battled past Kaia Kanepi in a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 contest. Petra Kvitova came from behind to beat Jil Teichmann 6-7, 7-6, 6-3. Sloane Stephens overcame Alize Cornet 6-1, 6-0. Aliaksandra Sasnovich was stunned by Caty McNally 3-6, 6-3, 7-6.