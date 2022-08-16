Western & Southern Open: Naomi Osaka stunned by Zhang Shuai
Naomi Osaka has been ousted in the first round of the Western & Southern Open (Cincinnati Masters) WTA 1000 event. She suffered a defeat against Zhang Shuai. Osaka lost the contest 4-6, 5-7 in straight sets. Osaka's poor run of form continued this season. Meanwhile, Amanda Anisimova clinched a superb win over Daria Kasatkina to advance to the round of 32.
With this defeat, Osaka has a 13-8 win-loss record in 2022. The current world number 39 is yet to win a tournament this season. Recently, Osaka retired midway in her first round match at the 2022 Canadian Open. She had suffered a defeat in the round of 16 at the Silicon Valley Classic against Coco Gauff. At Roland Garros, she suffered another early exit.
This was the sixth meeting between Osaka and Shuai in WTA events. Shuai has improved her win-loss record to 3-3. Prior to this, they met in the quarters at 2018 Beijing, with Osaka winning the match 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.
Osaka served 10 aces, compared to Shuai's four. She made two double faults as Shuai committed one. Shuai had a 74% win on the first serve compared to Osaka's 612%. Shuai converted three of her four break points.
Anisimova knocked out number 9 seed Kasatkina 6-4, 6-4 in their 1-hour and 19-minute first-round match. She went on to fire 33 winners to just five from her opponent. Anisimova converted six of her seven break points. She has now gone 3-0 ahead in the H2H meetings against Kasatkina. Anisimova has raced to a 33-10 win-loss record in 2022.
Caroline Garcia beat Petra Martic 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the second round. Victoria Azarenka battled past Kaia Kanepi in a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 contest. Petra Kvitova came from behind to beat Jil Teichmann 6-7, 7-6, 6-3. Sloane Stephens overcame Alize Cornet 6-1, 6-0. Aliaksandra Sasnovich was stunned by Caty McNally 3-6, 6-3, 7-6.