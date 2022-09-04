Sports

US Open: Iga Swiatek overcomes Lauren Davis, reaches fourth round

US Open: Iga Swiatek overcomes Lauren Davis, reaches fourth round

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 04, 2022, 09:45 am 2 min read

Swiatek defeated Davis 6-3, 6-4 (Source: Twitter/@WTA)

Poland's Iga Swiatek reached the fourth round at the 2022 US Open after beating America's Lauren Davis. The former claimed a 6-3, 6-4 win in the third-round match despite struggling. In the on-court interview, Swiatek admitted that she "could not find the rhythm today". Notwithstanding, she has equaled her best run at the US Open (2021). Here are the key stats.

Stats Here are the stats of the match

Swiatek won a total of 84 points and served six aces in the match. She created as many as 14 break points in total, seven in each set. The Polish had a win percentage of 73 on the first serve and 55 on the second serve. Swiatek clinched 37 receiving points. Meanwhile, Davis recorded six double faults in the match.

US Open US Open: How has Swiatek fared?

Swiatek made her US Open debut in 2019. She was ousted in the second round by Anastasija Sevastova in three sets. In 2020, Swiatek reached the third round before being beaten 4-6, 2-6, by Victoria Azarenka. Last year, she improved further, reaching the round of 16 where she lost to Belinda Bencic in a 6-7, 3-6 affair. Overall, she has a 9-3 win-loss record.

Clash Swiatek set to face Jule Niemeier

Swiatek, who vies to reach her maiden US Open quarter-final, will take on Jule Niemeier in the last-16 clash. The latter claimed a 6-4, 7-6(5) win against Zheng Qinwen on Saturday. Earlier this year, Niemeier qualified for the quarter-finals at Wimbledon. Top seed Swiatek and Niemeier, ranked 108th, are yet to face each other on the WTA Tour.