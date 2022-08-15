Sports

CoCo Vandeweghe wins Concord WTA 125 title: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 15, 2022

Double joy for CoCo (Photo credit: Twitter/@CoCoVandey)

CoCo Vandeweghe ended number two seed Bernarda Pera's 16-match winning streak to clinch the Thoreau Tennis Open title. The wildcard entrant won 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in the final to capture her biggest title in over six years at the WTA 125 event. The American tennis player also teamed up with Varvara Flink to win her first doubles title since the 2018 US Open.

Do you know? Key stats of the match

CoCo served 12 aces in the match compared to Pera's seven. Both players committed eight double faults each. She has a 67% win on the first serve and won a total of 117 points.

Journey Decoding her journey in the tourney

CoCo started her campaign by beating Alycia Parks 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets. In the round of 16, she beat Eva Lys 6-1, 6-1. Up next in the quarters, she battled past number one seed Clara Tauson 7-5, 3-6, 6-4. In the semis, CoCo beat Wang Qiang 6-4, 6-3. And now in the final, she kept her nerves against Pera.

Feats Third career WTA singles title for CoCo

The world number 125 has a 15-4 win-loss record in 2022 women's singles WTA events (including qualifiers). At ITF events, she has a 6-6 win-loss record this season. CoCo has claimed her maiden singles title in 2022 and second overall. Her last win came at the 's-Hertogenbosch 2016. This is her third singles title in total (also 's-Hertogenbosch 2014).

Do you know? CoCo lifts the women's doubles crown too

In the women's double event, CoCo and her partner Flinck beat Moyuka Uchijima and Peangtarn Plipuech 6-3, 7-6 to list the title. This was CoCo's fifth women's doubles title and a first after the 2018 US Open.