Serie A 2022-23, AC Milan beat Inter 3-2: Key stats

Sep 04, 2022

AC Milan prevailed in the Milan derby as they eked out a 3-2 win over Inter on matchday five of the Serie A 2022-23 season. Marcelo Brozovic put Inter ahead in the 21st minute before Rafael Leao equalizes seven minutes later. Olivier Giroud put Milan ahead in the 54th minute before Leao added the third. Inter pulled one back through Edin Dzeko.

Match How did the match pan out?

Milan got the lead early on from a Brozovic goal after a Correa through ball. Leao opened his account by equalizing from Sandro Tonali's pass. The Portuguese forward crossed for Olivier Giroud to score the second, before beating two defenders to add Milan's third. Edin Dzeko pulled one back for Inter in the 67th minute as it easn't enough.

Do you know? Leao races to 26 Serie A goals in 100th match

Leao has raced to three goals and two assists in the Serie A 2022-23 season. Overall, he has raced to 30 goals for Milan in all competitions. In 100 Serie A matches for Milan, he has scored 26 goals.

Records Milan claim these derby records

As per the official AC Milan website, the club has scored at least three goals in a Milan derby, in all competitions, for the first time since January 31, 2016. Milan have won two consecutive Serie A matches against Inter for the first time since 2011. Milan have won six Serie A home games in a row for the first time since August 2014.

Records Notable records scripted in the match

As per Opta, Rafael Leao is the first Portuguese player to have scored a goal in a Milan derby, in all competitions. Before Olivier Giroud, the only French player to have scored three goals in a Milan derby, in all competitions, was Jean-Pierre Papin in 1993. Papin scored one in Serie A and two in Coppa Italia.