Supreme Court scraps CoA; AIFF suspension could be lifted soon

Aug 22, 2022

FIFA suspended AIFF earlier this month

In a major development, the Supreme Court has revoked the three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) that was appointed to monitor the daily affairs of the now-suspended All India Football Federation (AIFF). The was one of the key criteria set by FIFA in order to lift the suspension on AIFF imposed for violating the rules. Meanwhile, the court also postponed the AIFF elections.

Earlier this month, FIFA suspended the Indian football body, AIFF, with immediate effect due to "undue influence from third parties".

It was the first time in 85 years that the Indian football federation got banned.

It was reported that India won't be able to host the Under-17 Women's football World Cup, which is scheduled to be held between October 11 and 30.

On August 3, the Supreme Court ordered to hold the AIFF elections under the supervision of the CoA on August 28, giving voting rights to 36 eminent players. It was report that FIFA is not in favor of an electoral college formed by individual members. In its mandate, the Supreme Court said the voters' list will comprise 36 members representing states and union territories.

India is not the first nation to be banned from football. Iraq (2008), Nigeria (2014), Guatemala (2016), Kuwait (2015), Indonesia (2015), Pakistan (2017 and 2022), Chad (2021), Zimbabwe (2002), and Kenya (2022) are the other nations to have faced a similar fate.