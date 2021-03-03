The likes of Inter and AC Milan could get hold of the Serie A 2020-21 title. Both Milan clubs top the proceedings this season, with Inter enjoying a four-point lead. Third-placed Juventus are also in the mix but trail Inter by seven points. If either of the Milan clubs win, Juventus' run of nine successive Serie A honors will come to an end.

Inter Conte's Inter sit at the top

Inter have been on a roll this season, having lost just twice so far. They have accumulated 56 points from 24 games, scoring the highest number of goals (60), and conceding the second-fewest goals as well (24). They are also unbeaten in nine league games, winning six in a row. Inter are enjoying their football and it will be difficult to break them down.

Milan Milan will need to find their consistency back

Milan led the league standings for most part this season before surrendering the momentum. They have racked up 52 points from 24 matches. All four of Milan's losses this season have come from January onwards. Notably, they have lost thrice in their last six league games. If Milan are to find their way back at the top, they will need to find consistency.

Juventus Can Juventus get past the Milan clubs?

36-time winners Juventus need to find a way in getting past the Milan clubs and defending the title. Juve have conceded the fewest goals this season, besides losing only three times. However, with seven draws so far, Juve have failed to get past the line on several attempts. With Inter going strongly, Juventus cannot afford to slip up.

Fourth place Four teams in race for the fourth place