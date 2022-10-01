Sports

Bundesliga 2022-23, sensational Bayern rout Leverkusen 4-0: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 01, 2022, 01:14 pm 2 min read

Bayern stamped an authoritative 4-0 win (Source: Twitter/@FCBayernEN)

FC Bayern rode on Jamal Musiala's heroics to punch an emphatic 4-0 win over Leverkusen on matchday 8 of Bundesliga 2022-23. Goals from Leroy Sane, Musiala, and Sadio Mane upped the hosts 3-0 in the first half. Thomas Muller made it to the scoresheet as well, ensuring a brilliant return to winning ways for the reigning champions. Here are the key stats.

Match How did the match pan out?

Only three minutes into the game, Sane scored the opener from a Musiala low cross. A brilliant one-two between Musiala and Muller saw the former drill a low shot past Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky. Bayern added the third after Musiala found Mane, who made no mistakes from inside the D. Hradecky lost possession, and Muller slotted his first-time shot into the open net.

Stats Bayern players attain these numbers

Musiala was directly involved in three of the four goals (G1, A2). The 19-year-old midfielder has raced to five goals and three assists in Bundesliga 2022/23. Overall, he has 16 goals and nine assists in 64 Bundesliga appearances for the German giants. Muller notched his 139th goal in the German top-flight, while Sane and Mane clocked their 16th and fourth goal for Bayern respectively.

Information Key stats from the match

Bayern were all over Leverkusen, with 20 attempted shots and nine on target. Notably, they had 15 shots from inside the box. They enjoyed a 62% possession throughout, and completed 641 passes with an 89% accuracy, while their rivals managed 396 passes at 84% accuracy.

Standings Valiant Bayern climb to the second spot

Bayern's ferocious display jumped them to the second spot in the Bundesliga 2022/23 standings, temporarily, after a four-match winless streak. So far, they have mustered four wins, three draws, and a loss to tally 15 points. Dortmund, SC Freiburg, and Hoffenheim trail the Bavarians with 15, 14, and 13 points respectively. Meanwhile, Leverkusen languish at the 16th spot (W1, D2, L5).