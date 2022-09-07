Sports

Chelsea sack manager Thomas Tuchel: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 07, 2022, 07:52 pm 3 min read

Chelsea have parted ways with Tuchel

Chelsea have sacked manager Thomas Tuchel in the wake of the club's Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday. Chelsea, who have also had a mixed run of form in the Premier League 2022-23 season, issued a statement, saying the owners believed it was "the right time" to bring in a new head coach. Here we decode his stats at Chelsea.

Context Why does this story matter?

Chelsea have not shied away in being ruthless when it comes to sacking managers.

Under former owner Roman Abramovich, they were a consistent force in getting rid of managers.

And now, the new owners have decided to follow suit, despite backing the manager in breaking the record of transfer fees in a single window.

Losing an elite manager comes as a shock.

The start Tuchel started on a stunning note

Tuchel came in and helped Chelsea finish the 2020-21 season strongly. Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League. Tuchel also led Chelsea to UEFA Champions League glory, beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final. He had also seen his side finish as FA Cup runners-up. Tuchel started the 2021-22 season on a bang as Chelsea beat Villarreal to seal the UEFA Super Cup trophy.

2021-22 Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup last season

In the 2021-22 season, Chelsea went on to lift the FIFA Club World Cup trophy. They beat Palmeiras 2-1 in the final. Also, the Blues finished third last season in the Premier League behind Manchester City and Liverpool. Chelsea also reached the final of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup respectively but lost both. They lost in the quarters of the Champions League.

2022-23 How has Chelsea performed this season?

Chelsea are sixth at the moment in the Premier League 2022-23 season. They have three wins, one draw, and two defeats from six games. Notably, Chelsea were blanked 3-0 by Leeds United and also lost 2-1 against Southampton. And now, they faced a stunning loss in their Champions League opener against Zagreb in Group E.

Matches 100 matches managed by Tuchel at Chelsea

Tuchel managed 100 games in all competitions for the Blues. His tenure saw him pick up 60 wins, 24 draws, and 16 defeats. Chelsea kept a total of 49 clean sheets in these 100 games. Chelsea scored 167 goals under the German and conceded 77. In his first 50 games, Chelsea conceded 24 and in the second, they shipped in 53.

Information Tuchel's record in the Premier League

Tuchel managed 63 games in the Premier League, winning 35, drawing 17, and losing 7. Chelsea scored 109 goals and conceded 55 under his tenure. He won two Manager of the Month awards.

Records Records scripted by Tuchel at Chelsea

As per Opta, just 350 days into his tenure as Chelsea boss, Tuchel became the first manager in the club's history to guide them to the final of each of the League Cup, FA Cup, and Champions League. Despite being in charge of Chelsea for just 589 days, no manager has ever reached more major domestic/European finals with the club than Tuchel (4).

Mauricio Pochettino is rumored to be the favorite. He is available and was recently sacked by PSG in the summer. Brighton's Graham Potter is one who is admired for his work with the Seagulls. Brendan Rodgers and Zinedine Zidane are in the mix too.

Information Tuchel picked up top prizes while in charge of the Blues

During his time with the Blues, Tuchel won several major individual honors. He was adjudged The Best FIFA Men's Coach for 2021. He also won UEFA Men's Coach of the Year, and German Manager of the Year.