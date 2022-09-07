Sports

AUS vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Trent Boult took four wickets in the 1st ODI (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

Australia and New Zealand will lock horns in the second ODI at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns. The Aussies stole a victory from the jaws of defeat in the series opener, chasing 233. Alex Carey and Cameron Green guided them to win after Australia were reduced to 44/5. New Zealand would aim to bounce back in the three-match series. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns will host this affair. The venue has hosted three ODIs, with the chasing side winning on all occasions. It promises to be an even wicket for both batters and bowlers. In the last match, both Glenn Maxwell and Trent Boult took four wickets each. The match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Australia enjoy a daunting 93-39 win-loss record in the ODI encounters versus NZ (NR: 7). The Aussies lost the 2017 away series by a 2-0 margin. They had swept the Kiwis 3-0 in the 2016 home series.

Feats Australia registered these feats

Australia are yet to taste a defeat at Cazaly's Stadium. They enjoy a 3-0 win-loss record. They beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in their maiden outing, dating back to August 2, 2003. The Aussies clinched a nine-wicket win a day later. In the last ODI, Australia recorded the highest successful chase while being five wickets down for under 50 runs in ODIs (233/8).

News Will Southee return in NZ's XI?

Australia's top order failed to deliver in the first ODI. Notwithstanding, Carey (85) and Green (89*) powered them to win. Although Maxwell was dismissed for 2, he took four wickets. Seamer Josh Hazlewood was also among wickets. Paradoxically, New Zealand's top order did well, but they faced a collapse eventually. It remains to be seen if they bring back senior pacer Tim Southee.

Probable XIs Here are the Probable XIs

Australia (Probable XI): Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. New Zealand (Probable XI): Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham (wicket-keeper), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Fantasy XI A look at the fantasy teams

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Alex Carey, David Warner (vice-captain), Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Trent Boult (captain), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Matt Henry. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Alex Carey, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Maxwell (captain), Cameron Green, Trent Boult (vice-captain), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Matt Henry