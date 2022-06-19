Sports

Sri Lanka thrash Australia in third ODI: Key stats

Sri Lanka thrash Australia in third ODI: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Jun 19, 2022, 10:21 pm 3 min read

Jeffrey Vandersay pocketed 3/49 in third ODI (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka clinched an eight-wicket win in the second ODI against Australia on Sunday. The hosts now lead the five-match series by 2-1. Aaron Finch and Travis Head scored fifties each as Australia managed 291/6 in 50 overs. However, their knocks went in vain, with Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka (137) dishing out a scintillating ton. Sri Lanka (292/4) won by six wickets.

Match How did the second ODI pan out?

Australia got off to a shaky start as they lost two wickets in 11 overs. The visitors fetched partnerships at frequent intervals to keep themselves afloat on what was a spinner-friendly wicket on offer. Later, Sri Lankan openers laid a decent exhibition. A century-plus stand between Nissanka and Mendis proved overpowering for the Aussies as they faced a second successive defeat in the series.

Bowlers Vandersay snares a three-wicket haul

Leg-spinner Vandersay reaped rewards on a wicket that was turning square. He grabbed three wickets for 49 runs in 10 overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, he pocketed his second-best figures in ODIs. He has now raced to 23 scalps in 17 ODIs at 28.56. Dunith Wellalage and Dhananjaya de Silva claimed a wicket each. Meanwhile, off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana punched economical figures (0/37).

Duo Key numbers for Maxwell, Carey

Carey fell short of his seventh ODI fifty. He scored 49 off 52 deliveries, hitting three fours and a six. Carey now has 1,353 runs in 51 ODIs. Maxwell toyed with the Lankan attack, bashing them for 33 off 18 deliveries (three fours). He has now raced to 3,373 runs in 119 ODIs. Versus SL, Maxwell has now amassed 345 runs at 49.28.

Duo 30th fifty for Finch; Head suprasses 1,500 ODI runs

Finch clocked 62 off 85 balls, smashing four fours and a six. He recorded his 30th ODI fifty. He has now steered to 5,375 ODI runs at 41.03. Finch also surpassed Damien Martyn's ODI run tally (5,346). Meanwhile, Head clobbered a superb 70*(65) with three fours and three sixes. The southpaw notched his 12th ODI fifty. He has raced to 1,556 runs at 37.95.

Century Nissanka hammers maiden ODI century

Nissanka was on top of his game, hammering a match-winning 137 from 147 balls. He slammed 11 fours and two sixes. Nissanka now has 439 runs at 29.26. This was his maiden ODI hundred. In three ODIs, he has 207 runs versus the Aussies at 69.00. He has one ton and a fifty versus Australia.

Mendis 2,500 runs and 19th ODI fifty for Mendis

Mendis didn't budge from the Aussie attack. He slammed the visitors for an 85-ball 87 before being retired hurt. He clocked his 19th fifty in ODIs and fourth against Australia. The number three batter hit eight fours and struck at 102.35. He has now raced to 2,506 runs in 85 ODIs. Versus Australia, Mendis has now smashed 413 runs at 59.00.

Information Nissanka-Mendis attain a humongous feat

The duo of Mendis and Nissanka added a herculean 170* runs amongst themselves. As per ESPNcricinfo, it is the highest partnership by Sri Lanka for second wicket against Australia in 50-overs. It is also the third-highest partnership by SL for any wicket against Australia.

Information Key numbers for Aussie bowlers

Jhye Richardson concluded with 2/39 in nine overs. The right-arm pacer has amassed 27 ODI wickets at 29.37. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell snared a wicket each. Hazlewood raced to 95 wickets, while the latter has steered to 54 wickets.