ENG vs NZ: Kyle Jamieson ruled out of third Test

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 15, 2022, 01:31 pm 3 min read

Jamieson suffered a stress reaction on his lower back (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out of the third Test against England after suffering from a "stress reaction" in his lower back. Jamieson suffered the injury while bowling on Day 3 of the second Test at Trent Bridge. NZ have roped in fast bowler Blair Tickner as a replacement for Jamieson. Meanwhile, Dane Cleaver has replaced injured Cam Fletcher.

Details Jamieson will rest for nearly six weeks

Jamieson is set to return home after suffering the injury. New Zealand head coach Gary Stead informed that the former would rest for four to six weeks before beginning a rehabilitation program. According to Stead, Jamieson could make a comeback in September or October. "We'll be making sure we are patient with his recovery to ensure he returns fully," said Stead.

Performance Jamieson took six wickets in the Lord's Test

Jamieson was among the wickets in the first Test against England at Lord's. The tall seamer took two wickets in the first innings as England were bundled out for 141. He was the lone warrior for the Kiwis in the second innings. Jamieson took four wickets but could not stop England from chasing 277. He was wicketless in the second Test at Trent Bridge.

Career A look at Jamieson's Test career

Since making his debut against India in 2020, Jamieson has bagged 72 wickets in 16 Tests. He averages an astonishing 19.45. He holds five five-wicket hauls in an innings, with best figures of 6/48. Notably, his best figures in a Test match read 11/117, having clipped 5/69 and 6/48 against Pakistan in Christchurch. In England, he has pocketed 16 scalps averaging 21.18.

Information Will Blair Tickner make his Test debut?

Blair Tickner, who was a part of New Zealand's Test side for the tour games, has replaced Jamieson. The former has featured in 10 internationals (eight T20Is and two ODIs). The right-arm seamer could make his Test debut this time.

Injuries Perpetual injuries have dented New Zealand

New Zealand suffered two major blows ahead of the second Test. Skipper Kane Williamson tested COVID-19-positive on the eve of the match. He was required to serve a five-day quarantine. Meanwhile, all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme was ruled out of the series. He had suffered a heel injury during the first Test. And now, Jamieson's injury could make matters tricky for the tourists.

Series England lead the series 2-0

England gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series after winning at Trent Bridge. Chasing 299, England steered to a five-wicket win, riding on Jonny Bairstow's rip-roaring ton (136 off 92). Baristow, along with England captain Ben Stokes, added 179 runs off 121 deliveries for the fifth wicket. New Zealand would want to win the final Test at Headingley, starting June 23.