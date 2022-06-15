Sports

Australia trump Sri Lanka in first ODI: Match report, stats

Written by V Shashank Jun 15, 2022, 12:50 pm 3 min read

Maxwell remained unbeaten on 80 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia downed Sri Lanka by two wickets in the first ODI to snatch a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. SL managed 300/7 in 50 overs. Kusal Mendis (86*) stood out for the Lankans. Australia, who were reduced to 72/2 in 12.3 overs, were set a revised target of 282 following the rain interruptions. Glenn Maxwell's 80* eventually drove them home.

First ODI How did the first ODI pan out?

Sri Lanka cruised their way past 100 without a fuss. The hosts then lost three wickets to be left reeling at 134/3 in 25.5 overs. However, they bounced back to reach a competitive total. Wanindu Hasaranga's 22 runs in an over of Jhye Richardson played a part. Later on, the Aussie batters showed character to eventually complete the run chase.

Fifty 18th ODI fifty for Mendis

Mendis chalked out an unbeaten 86 off 87 deliveries. He hit eight fours and one six. The wicket-keeper batter has now steered to 2,383 runs in 83 ODIs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mendis surpassed Thisara Perara's run count in ODIs (2,338). The former added 77 runs along with Asalanka and later a 42-run stand with Wanindu Hasaranga, who clobbered a 19-ball 37.

Duo Nissanka, Gunathilaka notch fifties each

Gunathilaka scored 55 (53) that comprised seven fours. He has raced to 1,575 runs in 45 ODIs. Meanwhile, Nissanka bashed 56 off 68 deliveries, striking six fours and one six. He has now compiled 288 runs in ODIs. Not to forget, Nissanka and Gunathilaka laid a 114-run opening stand. According to ESPNcricinfo, it is the joint-sixth-highest partnership against Australia for the first wicket.

Asalanka 500 ODI runs for Asalanka

Charith Asalanka has been a promising player for Sri Lanka since his debut. He scored a decent-looking 37 off 42 deliveries, striking at 88.09. He hit four fours before Richardson put an end to his inning. The middle-order batter managed to get past the 500-run mark in ODIs. He now has 509 runs in 12 ODIs while averaging an impressive 42.41.

Bowlers Key numbers for Australian bowlers

Seamer Josh Hazlewood claimed figures worth 1/54. He now has 94 scalps in 54 ODIs. Ashton Agar snared figures worthy of 2/49. The slow left-arm orthodox now has 16 wickets in ODIs. Marnus Labuschagne was quite handy with the ball, pocketing 2/19 in three overs. Pat Cummins (0/48) couldn't force a breakthrough but managed a maiden in eight overs.

Trio Key numbers for Smith, Stoinis, and Finch

Aaron Finch dished out a 41-ball 44, studded with five fours and one six. He has steered to 5,299 runs in 136 ODIs. The Aussie skipper has compiled 386 runs against the Lankans, averaging 42.88. Steven Smith doled out a superb 53 off 60 deliveries (five fours). He now has 4,431 runs in ODIs. Meanwhile, Marcus Stoinis' 44 has raced him to 1,244 runs.

Performance Maiden four-fer for Hasaranga in ODIs

Hasaranga put the Aussies on the back foot. The leg-spinner finished with laud-worthy figures of 4/58 in nine overs, maintaining an economy of 6.40. Notably, it is his best performance in this format. He has now raced to 33 scalps in 30 ODIs. Meanwhile, debutant Dunith Wellalage claimed 2/49 in seven overs. The slow left-arm orthodox got the better of Smith and Agar.

Information 23rd ODI fifty for Maxwell

Maxwell used all his experience to notch his 23rd fifty in this format. He hammered a 51-ball 80*, striking at a mouth-dropping rate of 156.86. He smashed six fours and as many sixes. With that, Maxwell has steered to 3,310 runs in 117 ODIs.