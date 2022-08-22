Sports

Serie A 2022-23, AC Milan hold Atalanta 1-1: Key stats

Reigning champions AC Milan staged a comeback to settle for a 1-1 draw against Atalanta on matchday 2 of the Serie A 2022-23 season. Ruslan Malinovskyi garnered a 1-0 lead for the hosts with a powerful finish. Ismael Bennacer managed to pull one back for the visitors to level the scores. Atalanta denied Milan valuable three points post their season-opening 4-2 win over Udinese.

Match How did the match pan out?

Malinovskyi upped the hosts 1-0, courtesy of a terrific assist from Joakim Maehle, which he slotted home. Milan looked frail throughout the first half. However, Alexis Saelemaekers being subbed in changed their dynamics later on. The Belgian fetched an assist for Bennacer, who shot a curler into the top-left corner. Milan had seven shots on target but converted only one of those.

Information Milan stamp these records

As per Opta, Milan have gained the most points from trailing situations in Serie A in 2022 (14). Also, they have lost only one of their last 22 matches in Serie A (W15 D6). Notably, Milan have been unbeaten in their last 18 matches.

Information An unwanted first for Milan

It was the first time that Stefano Piolo-led Milan failed to win each of their first two games of a Serie A season. In 2020-21, the Red and Blacks bested Bologna and Crotone while they downed Sampdoria and Cagliari in 2021-22.

Stats Key stats of the match

Milan has 18 shots in total and seven of those were on target. However, they weren't clinical enough. On the contrary, Atalanta had two shots on target from 11 attempts. Milan dominated the scenes in terms of possession, clocking 60%. Milan had a pass accuracy of 86%, making 519 passes. Pioli's side gained six corners as well.

Do you know? A new feat for Bennacer

As per the official Milan site, Bennacer has now scored each of his four goals in Serie A during the second half and each of his last three away from home.

Information Atalanta, Milan unbeaten after two matches

Milan are seated third in the Serie A 2022-23 table with a win and a loss to their name (GD +2). Atalanta follow suit with a win and a loss each. Meanwhile, Napoli and Inter occupy the top two spots after matchday 2.