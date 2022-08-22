Sports

ZIM vs IND: Shubman Gill slams his maiden ODI century

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 22, 2022, 03:55 pm 2 min read

Gill brought up his century in the 44th over (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian top-order batter Shubman Gill has slammed his maiden century in ODI cricket. The youngster reached the three-figure mark in the third ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. Gill has registered his maiden ton in international cricket. He shared a century stand with Ishan Kishan, who got run-out in the 43rd over. Here are the key stats.

Knock Gill accelerated after taking his time

Gill came to the crease after skipper KL Rahul departed in the 15th over. The former was watchful at the start before Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed. He then propelled the Indian innings along with Ishan Kishan. While the latter struggled to rotate the strike, Gill kept the scoreboard ticking. Gill brought up his century in the 44th over with a single.

Information A look at the notable numbers

Gill had a strike rate of 121.9 at the time of his century (off 82 balls). As per ESPNcricinfo, the right-handed batter had a control percentage of 96. Flick turned out to be his most productive shot.

Score Gill attains these feats

Gill held one end even though he lost partners after the 40th over. The top-order batter finished with 130 off 97 balls (15 fours and 1 six). He has become the 18th Indian batter to slam an ODI century against Zimbabwe. Gill now has the second-highest score by an Indian batter in Zimbabwe in the format. He is only behind VVS Laxman (140).

Form Gill averages 71.28 in ODI cricket

Gill has been on a roll in ODI cricket. He has raced to 499 runs in the format from nine ODIs. Gill averages an incredible 71.28, having registered three fifties besides a century. He has recorded four scores of 50 or more in his last six ODIs. His scores in the period read as 130, 33, 82*, 98*, 43, and 64.