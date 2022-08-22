Sports

Borna Coric captures maiden Masters 1000 title: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 22, 2022, 03:35 pm 2 min read

Borna Coric won 7-6(0), 6-2 in the final (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Borna Coric secured his first ATP Masters 1000 title after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Western & Southern Open final. The former, competed in his first tour-level final since 2020, beat the Greek 7-6(0), 6-2. Earlier, Coric overcame Spanish ace Rafael Nadal to reach his second Masters 1000 final. The Croatian dropped just one en route to the title. Here are the stats.

Journey How did Coric fare in Cincinnati?

As per Opta, Coric is the lowest ranked player (152nd) to win a Masters 1000 tournament since 1990. In Cincinnati, the former defeated Lorenzo Musetti in the second round before stunning Nadal. Coric then claimed straight-set wins against Roberto Bautista Agut, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Cameron Norrie. His only three-set win came against Nadal - 7-6(9), 4-6, 6-3.

Information Three tour-level titles on all surfaces

As per ATP, Coric has now captured three tour-level titles on each of the three surfaces. The Croatian won the clay-court tournament in Marrakech in 2017. He won on grass in Halle in 2018.

Do you know? Coric records this double!

Coric has become the first player to win a Masters 1000 title and an ATP Challenger Tour title in the same season since Mikael Pernfors in 1993. This double has been registered only thrice since 1992 (also Thomas Muster in 1992).

Tsitsipas Tsitsipas was eying his third Masters 1000 title

Coric's opponent in the final, Tsitsipas, was vying to win his third Masters 1000 title and 10th tour-level trophy. The latter beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev in what turned out to be a thrilling semi-final. Tsitsipas also beat Filip Krajinovic, Diego Schwartzman, and John Isner in the tournament. The Greek was in pursuit of his third title of the season.

Numbers A look at Coric's numbers

Coric, the former world number 12, secured his biggest win of the season after beating Nadal in two hours and 51 minutes. The latter lost just his fourth match of the season. Besides, Coric now has a win-loss record of 2-1 against Tsitsipas in the ATP head-to-head series. Coric also defeated Tsitsipas at the 2020 US Open.

Form Most tour-level wins in 2022

Tsitsipas has the joint-most wins on the ATP Tour in 2022. The former has a win-loss record of 46-16 in the ongoing season, including a 21-9 record on hard courts. Notably, Tsitsipas qualified for the semi-finals of Cincinnati in the last two editions (2021 and 2020). Tsitsipas now has a win-loss record of 10-5 in the tournament.