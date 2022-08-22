Sports

Ligue 1 2022-23, seven-star PSG humble Lille: Key stats

Aug 22, 2022

Messi registered an assist and a goal last night (Source: Twitter/@Ligue1_ENG)

Kylian Mbappe's heroics saw Paris Saint-Germain thump Lille 7-1 in matchday 3 of the Ligue 1 2022/23 season. The reigning Ligue 1 champions were 4-0 up by half-time, courtesy of an early assault from Mbappe, followed by contributions from Lionel Messi, Achraf Hakimi, and Neymar. Lille netted one post Neymar's second before being hammered for two more by Mbappe. Here's more.

Match PSG thrash Lille left, right, and center!

Mbappe collected a through-ball from Messi which he lobbed over Leo Jardim in the eighth second. A perfectly timed cross from Nunu Mendis got Messi his maiden goal of the night. Hakimi and Neymar took to scoring sometime later. A defensive mix-up from Lille led to Neymar (52') scoring his second. Jonathan Bomba (54') pulled one back for Lille before Mbappe completed a hat-trick.

Neymar Neymar races to 74 Ligue 1 goals

Neymar netted a brace and collected three assists in the concluded fixture. With that, the Brazilian steered to 74 goals and 43 assists across 95 appearances in Ligue 1. He is now involved in 11 Ligue 1 goals this season so far, with five goals and six assists, which is twice as many as any other player.

Mbappe Mbappe scripts these records

As per Opta, Mbappe has become the highest goal-scorer in Ligue 1 history in the 21st century. He owns 139 goals in 185 appearances, overtaking Edinson Cavani's tally (138). Mbappe (4) is second only to Neymar (5) among leading goal-scorers this season. Mbappe has raced to 175 goals in all competitions for PSG. He is the second player with 175-plus goals after Cavani (200).

Information Messi ups his tally in Ligue 1

Messi was instrumental once again for the French champions. The maestro now has three goals and two assists in the Ligue 1 season underway. Overall, he has managed nine goals and 16 assists for the Parisians in Ligue 1.

Records A look at other key records

As per Opta, PSG have notched at least five goals in each of their last four Ligue 1 matches. Reims attained a similar feat in 1952-53 in the league's history. PSG are the first Ligue 1 team to record at least three goals in six back-to-back away games. Lillie have two wins from their last 21 games against PSG in Ligue 1 (D4 L15).

Verratti 250 matches and counting for Verratti!

Central mid-fielder Marco Verratti played his 250th match for PSG in Ligue 1. As per Opta, he became only the sixth player PSG to reach this total in the to-flight. Jean-Marc Pilorget (371), Safet Susic (286), Sylvain Armand (285), Mustapha Dahleb (268), and Joel Bats (253) have more appearances than him.

Information PSG keep their unbeaten streak intact

PSG are comfortably seated atop the Ligue 1 2022-23 standings, with three wins in as many matches (GD +14). Lens and Marseille follow suit with seven points each. Meanwhile, Lille occupy the 12th spot with a win, loss, and draw each.

Do you know? Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe have been supreme this year

As per Squawka, Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe have been directly involved in 76 Ligue 1 goals between them in 2022. Messi has 8 goals and 2 assists. Neymar has scored 15 goals, besides providing nine assists. Meanwhile, Mbappe has 23 goals and nine assists.