2022 US Open, Matteo Berrettini reaches quarters: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 05, 2022, 12:45 am 2 min read

Berrettini has reached the quarters (Photo credit: Twitter/@atptour)

Matteo Berrettini has reached the last eight in men's singles of the 2022 US Open after overcoming Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a five-setter. Berrettini won the contest 3-6, 7-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. The Italian powerhouse has reached the quarters for the second successive time at the US Open. Berrettini has been in good form of late and his fight showed the same.

Do you know? Decoding the match's key stats

Berrettini was superb in terms of his serve, hitting 17 aces compared to Fokina's three. He also committed three double faults to Fokona's six. He had a 78% win on the first serve and converted six out of 10 break points. He won 148 points.

Record 43-15 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Berrettini has maintained his good form at the US Open of late. He had reached the quarters last year. In 2020, he was ousted in the fourth round and a year earlier, he had reached the semis. He has a 16-4 win-loss record here. Overall at Slams, the Italian has a win-loss record of 43-15.

Do you know? 1-1 H2H record between the two players

With this win, Berrettini has improved his H2H record versus Fokina to 1-1. Earlier, Fokina had beaten Berrettini at the Monte-Carlo Masters ATP 1000 last year. He had sealed the deal 7-5, 6-3.