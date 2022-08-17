Sports

Western and Southern Open: Emma Raducanu knocks out Serena Williams

Raducanu thrashed Williams 6-4, 6-0 (Source: Twitter/@EmmaRaducanu)

British star Emma Raducanu knocked 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams out of the Western and Southern Open on Tuesday. The former claimed a 6-4, 6-0 win, handing Williams an opening-round exit. Williams, who is set to retire after the US Open, competed in her fourth match of the season. Earlier, she lost to Belinda Bencic at the National Bank Open.

Stats A look at the stats of the match

Raducanu recorded a solitary unforced error in the match, while Williams misfired on 19 occasions. However, the latter went on to strike seven aces. Raducanu had a win percentage of 76 on the first serve and 75 on the second. She converted five of her nine break points and won 27 receiving points. Meanwhile, Williams registered four double faults.

Williams Williams set to retire from tennis

Veteran Serena Williams is set to retire from tennis. Williams, 40, announced her decision to retire in the September edition of Vogue magazine. The 23-time Grand Slam winner will play her last match at the US Open, starting August 29. She has failed to win consecutive matches of late, having lost at Wimbledon, the National Bank Open, and in Cincinnati.

Information Williams had a 12-6 record in 2021

Before 2022 Wimbledon, Williams last competed at the 2021 French Open where she lost to Elena Rybakina in the last-16 clash. The former had lost the Australian Open semi-finals to third seed Naomi Osaka. Williams finished 2021 with a win-loss record of 12-6.

Form Raducanu wins her 12th match of 2022

Raducanu secured her 12th win of the ongoing season. The 2021 US Open champion has failed to win back-to-back matches lately. She lost to Italy's Camila Giorgi in the second round at the National Bank Open. Earlier, Raducanu reached the quarter-final at the Citi Open. She would now face former world number one Victoria Azarenka in the second round in Cincinnati.