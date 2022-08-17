Sports

Cincinnati Masters, Daniil Medvedev overcomes van de Zandschulp: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 17, 2022, 03:38 pm 1 min read

Daniil Medvedev overcame Botic van de Zandschulp to reach the round of 16 at the 2022 Cincinnati Masters. Medvedev won the contest 6-4, 7-5. Medvedev will next face Tommy Paul or Denis Shapovalov, who face each other later tonight. Medvedev, who recently won the Los Cabos Open, was ousted in the first round at the 2022 Canadian Open prior to this event.

Do you know? Key stats of the match

Medvedev served seven aces compared to his opponent's four. He also made four double faults which was a lot lower than his opponent's 11. Medvedev won 87% of his first serve and converted three out of nine break points. He won 79 points in total.