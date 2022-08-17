Sports

ICC ODI Rankings: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam extends lead atop

ICC ODI Rankings: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam extends lead atop

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 17, 2022, 02:49 pm 2 min read

Babar scored a superb 74 versus Netherlands (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has extended his lead at the top in the latest ICC ODI Rankings list released on Wednesday. Babar was once again in his element, scoring a beautiful 74 in the first Netherlands versus Pakistan ODI. His opening partner Imam-ul-Haq remains second ahead of Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock. Here are more details.

Babar 4,500 ODI runs for Babar

Babar Azam continued his fine form as he notched a 74-run knock, having faced 85 balls. His knock was laced with six fours and a six. This was Babar's 20th fifty in ODI cricket. He has also gotten past the 4,500-run mark. He has raced to 4,516 runs at 59.42. He is the 15th Pakistani batter to slam 4,500-plus runs.

Bowling Shaheen Afridi drops two places

In the ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers, Shaheen Afridi has dropped two places to be at fifth. Josh Hazlewood and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have gained one berth each to be 3rd and 4th respectively. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult continues to rule the show with 697 rating points. He is followed by India's Jasprit Bumrah (682).

T20I Rankings ICC T20I Rankings: Babar leads the show; Conway gains

In the updated ICC T20I Rankings for Batters, Babar continues to rule the show. He has 818 rating points. Indian star Suryakumar Yadav is second with 805 rating points. He is ahead of Mohammad Rizwan, Aiden Markram, and Dawid Malan. Devon Conway of New Zealand has gained one spot to be placed seventh (683). Rassie has gained one spot to be placed 13th.

Do you know? Babar leads the show with 891 rating points

Babar has a lead of 91 rating points after the latest update on the ODI Rankings. Babar has 891 rating points, with Imam-ul-Haq following suit (800 rating points). SA duo Rassie (789) and QDK (784) occupy the next two slots ahead of India's Virat Kohli.

Information Santner gains nine places to be 8th

Kiwi star all-rounder Mitchell Santner has improved nine spots to eighth overall on the T20I Rankings for Bowlers. He picked up six wickets across 3 matches versus WI. He has 651 rating points under his belt.