Would Andre Russell return to international cricket? He answers

Aug 17, 2022

Russell has represented West Indies in 67 T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Star all-rounder Andre Russell still hopes to represent West Indies in white-ball cricket. Russell, who hasn't played international cricket since November, wants to "win another World Cup for WI". His statement came days after WI coach Phil Simmons said he can't "beg" people to play for the side. Russell is set to play for Trinbago Knight Riders in the impending Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Context Why does this story matter?

Russell has emerged as one of the greatest all-rounders presently.

His ability to strike the ball is second to none. He also delivers with the ball at the death.

However, Russell hasn't replicated the same in international cricket.

Although he has won two T20I WCs with WI (2012 and 2016), he has been unavailable for the national side for most of his career.

Statement Here is what Russell said

"Honestly, I have two franchise hundreds and I wish those hundreds were actually playing for West Indies. I always want to play and give back," said Russell on Sky Sports. "I'm 34 and I want to win another World Cup for West Indies because, at the end of the day, I'm here now, and I'm just taking it day by day."

Career A look at Russell's T20 career

In 67 T20Is for the West Indies, Russell has racked up 741 runs at 19.50. He has the best score of 51. Russell enjoys a strike rate of 156.00 in T20Is. With the ball, Russell has claimed 39 scalps at 34.97. Across the T20 format, Russell has scored 6,976 runs at 26.52. He has also claimed 373 wickets.

Do you know? Russell's performance since June 2021

Russell returned to West Indies' T20I squad in June 2021. He has scored just 201 runs from 18 matches at an average of 18.27 ever since. With the ball, Russell has snapped up 13 wickets at 30.00 in this period.

Dispute The dispute between WI players and cricket board

The dispute between the marquee West Indies players and their cricket board has made headlines quite often. Due to the perpetual disagreements, the Caribbeans haven't been able to build a core team following the 2016 T20 World Cup. "If we are not agreeing on certain terms, your terms is my terms [sic], and they have to respect my terms as well," added Russell.

T20 WC Russell would bolster WI's side in T20 WC

All the disputes notwithstanding, the inclusion of Russell would certainly bolster the West Indian side in the upcoming T20 World Cup. He has a strike rate of 139.82 with the bat and owns 18 wickets at 25.33. Besides, Russell has the ability to win matches single-handedly. WI's lead selector Desmond Haynes believes Russell's performance in the CPL would be closely monitored.