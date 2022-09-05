Sports

ATP Rankings: Daniil Medvedev out of race for number one

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 05, 2022, 07:39 pm 3 min read

Medvedev lost to Nick Kyrgios (Source: Twitter/@usopen)

Australia's Nick Kyrgios stunned defending champion Daniil Medvedev at the US Open on Sunday. The former won 7-6(11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 after nearly three hours to reach his first US Open quarter-final. As a result, Medvedev is set to lose his top spot in the ATP Rankings. Now, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, and Casper Ruud remain the contenders to grab the top spot.

Context Why does this story matter?

As per ATP, one of Nadal, Alcaraz, and Ruud could claim the top spot in the ATP Rankings.

Nadal last held the spot on February 2, 2020.

The Spaniard isn't defending any points at the 2022 US Open since he did not feature in the 2021 edition.

Medvedev, who won the 2021 US Open, is already out of the race.

Scenario Decoding the possible scenarios

Ahead of the 2022 US Open, Nadal had a 590-point lead over injured Alexander Zverev, who opted out of the tournament. Medvedev follows the duo in the rankings. Stefanos Tsitsipas, who crashed out of the US Open, was also in the race earlier. Now, Alcaraz and Ruud would have to reach the final to take the top spot. Else, Nadal would script history.

Alcaraz Alcaraz could enter record books

Alcaraz, who defeated Tsitsipas at the 2021 US Open, has an opportunity to enter the record books. The former could attain the number one sport on the ATP Rankings on September 12. If he does so, he will become the youngest top-ranked player in the ATP Rankings. Alcaraz will then break the record set in November 2001 by Lleyton Hewitt as a 20-year-old.

Nadal Nadal eyes the top spot

Despite losing in Cincinnati, Nadal has an incredible record of 38-4 in the season. He won the Australian Open and the French Open. The Spaniard last held the top spot in the ATP Rankings in February 2020. He first became the world number one in August 2008. Nadal remains the only man to attain the top spot in three decades.

Kyrgios What about Kyrgios?

Kyrgios claimed his fourth win against Medvedev on the ATP Tour. Kyrgios, who reached his maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon earlier this year, has moved seven places to number 18 in the ATP Rankings. As per ATP, he has replaced Alex de Minaur as Australia's highest-ranked player in the rankings. Notably, Kyrgios was ranked 137th six months ago (February 22).

Do you know? Kyrgios achieves this feat

Kyrgios has become the first player to defeat the number one seed twice in one year since 1987. Before the US Open, his first win against Medvedev came at the Canada Masters.