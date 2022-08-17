Sports

Western & Southern Open: Simona Halep progresses; Maria Sakkari ousted

Western & Southern Open: Simona Halep progresses; Maria Sakkari ousted

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 17, 2022, 04:24 pm 2 min read

Halep has reached the round of 32 (Photo credit: Twitter/@Simona_Halep)

2022 Canadian Open winner Simona Halep went on to claim a win her first round match against Anastasia Potapova at the Western & Southern Open (Cincinnati Masters). Halep went on to claim a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Potapova. The match lasted 2 hours and 11 minutes. On the other hand, fourth seed Maria Sakkari was ousted by Caroline Garcia. Here are the details.

Do you know? Key details about the Halep vs Potapova match

Halep went on to serve just one ace compared to her opponent's two. She made four double faults as compared to Potapova's 10. Halep won 64% of her first serve. She converted 7 of the 18 break points. She won 99 points.

Halep A 39-10 win-loss record for Halep in 2022

Halep now has a 39-10 win-loss record this year. She has claimed 2 titles in 2022. and 24th overall. Halep's 39 wins is now the second-highest this year with Iga Swiatek leading the way with 48 match-wins for the year. As per WTA, Halep has 186 match-wins at WTA 1000 tournaments, more than any other player.

Sakkari Maria Sakkari gets ousted

Greek star Maria Sakkari suffered an exit in the round of 64. Sakkari lost the match 6-7, 7-6, 6-1. Sakkari served 17 aces in the match compared to Garcia's 11. Garcia has now taken a 2-0 lead in their head-to-head meetings. She had earlier beaten Sakkari back in 2017 Wuhan. Garcia now has a 28-15 win-loss record and has two titles in 2022.

Results A look at the other key results

Madison Keys has progressed to the round of 32, beating Yulia Putintseva 7-5, 6-3. Jeļena Ostapenko has will face Keys next after beating Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 6-4. Coco Gauff retired midway in her round of 64 match against Marie Bouzkova. Meanwhile, Anett Kontaveit has reached the round of 16 after A 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 win over Tereza Martincova.