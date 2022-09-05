Sports

Asia Cup (Super 4), IND vs SL: Key player battles

Team India will be desperate for a win in Tuesday's Super Four clash against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022. Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be raring to set the stage ablaze and shrug off the defeat versus Pakistan. SL, who lately bested Afghanistan in a high-run chase, have the caliber to upset Rohit Sharma's men. We decode the player battles.

1 Kusal Mendis vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Kusal Mendis is a treat to watch when in rhythm. The last two outings have been a testimony to the same, wherein he has managed 60(37) and 36(19). He will hope to register a thumping start in the PP overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is one of the best T20I bowlers in the powerplay, has all the tricks in his arsenal to curtain his stay.

2 Virat Kohli vs Wanindu Hasaranga

Kohli, who clocked a 44-ball 60 versus Pakistan, registered his second consecutive fifty in the tourney (59* vs Hong Kong). He was timing the ball superbly and showed signs of returning to his vintage self. He'll be up against RCB colleague and spin doyen, Wanindu Hasaranga, who makes light work of rival line-up without a fuss. Who comes on top? Only time will tell.

3 Bhanuka Rajapaksa vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Bhanuka Rajapaksa can score runs in short bursts. Rajapaksa, who shot to fame with whirlwind knocks in IPL 2022, put forth a 14-ball 31 against the Afghans. The southpaw loves bashing leg-spinners, given he averages 41.00. He could face Yuzvendra Chahal in the upcoming fixture. The spin maestro is going through a torrid run, but a top show could be around the corner.

4 Rohit Sharma vs Maheesh Theekshana

Rohit took Pakistani pacers by storm as he raced to a brisk 16-ball 28. He will be hoping to emulate his intent. However, an early round of off-spin could derail his stay, considering he averages a 6.60 and with five dismissals in T20s in 2022. Rohit should be wary of Maheesh Theekshana in this regard, more so, with the latter's form up his sleeves.