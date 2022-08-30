Sports

Asia Cup, IND vs HK: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Post an edge of the seat thriller versus Pakistan, India will cross swords with Hong Kong in the fourth match of the Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday. Hardik Pandya's all-round exhibitions guided India to a five-wicket win in their last fixture. Hong Kong, who emerged through the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier, have a hard task. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host this fixture. It's a decent batting track with 142 as the average first innings total. Sides chasing have won 41 of 77 T20Is here. Pacers can be a handful at this venue. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

H2H A look at their head-to-head record

India are yet to face Hong Kong in T20Is. However, the Men in Blue have a 2-0 lead from the ODI match-ups. Both sides first met in the 2008 Asia Cup, with India clinching a mammoth 256-run win. Suresh Raina (68-ball 101) was awarded the Player of the Match title. India then bested their rivals by 26 runs in the 2018 Asia Cup.

Do you know? Hong Kong to make their fourth appearance in Asia Cup

As per Sportstar, Hong Kong will mark their fourth appearance in the Asia Cup after 2004, 2008, and 2018. Notably, it would be their maiden run against India in the T20I format. So far, they have a 0-6 win-loss record in the tourney (ODIs).

IND vs HK India eye glory over Hong Kong

India's top-order can't afford another poor show. Hardik Pandya holds impetus on both batting and bowling fronts. Veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar can be menacing early on. For Hong Kong, the hopes are pinned on Yasim Murtaza and Babar Hayat. The duo garnered splendid returns in Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier. Off-spinner Ehsan Khan has been in a red-hot form and could pose a threat.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh. Hong Kong (Probable XI): Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan (captain), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wicket-keeper), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla.

Stats Who are the key performers (T20Is)?

KL Rahul has hammered 1,831 runs at 39.80 (100s: 2, 50s: 16). Hardik Pandya has slammed 314 T20I runs in 2022, averaging 34.88. He has also captured 11 wickets at 24.00. Suryakumar Yadav has smashed 690 runs while striking at 172.06. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has snared 24 scalps in 2022, averaging 15.91. Babar Hayat has amassed 758 runs at 29.15 (100s: 1, 50s: 4).

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Dinesh Karthik, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Yasim Murtaza, Hardik Pandya, Ehsan Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (captain), Arshdeep Singh. Fantasy XI (option 2): Scott McKechnie, Babar Hayat, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Yasim Murtaza, Hardik Pandya, Ehsan Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (captain), Arshdeep Singh, Ayush Shukla.