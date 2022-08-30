2022 US Open: Daniel Elahi Galan knocks out Stefanos Tsitsipas
Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan earned the biggest win of his career, knocking Stefanos Tsitsipas out of the 2022 US Open. The former stunned the fourth seed 6-0, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 after two hours and 48 minutes to reach the second round. Daniel, ranked 94th, converted his ninth match point to upset Tsitsipas. Notably, Daniel made his main-draw debut at Flushing Meadows.
Daniel, 26, won the first 11 games of the match. He won a total of 126 points and 41 winners to seal a magnificent win. While Daniel served six aces, Tsitsipas fired five. The former won 46% (55/120) of the receiving points and 39% (7/18) of net points. Tsitsipas recorded 57 unforced errors and four double faults.
Daniel entered the match with a 0-6 record against the Top 20 players. He scripted history after beating fourth seed Tsitsipas. Notably, Daniel did not drop a set in the qualifying tournament to enter the 2022 US Open.
Earlier this year, Daniel reached the third round at Wimbledon. He has a win-loss record of 7-8 in the ongoing season. In April this year, Daniel won the Challenger trophy in Sarasota. He also qualified for the semi-finals in Tallahassee. Daniel managed to qualify for the Miami Masters before losing to Alexander Bublik in the second round.
Tsitsipas has made five main-draw appearances at the US Open. In 2017, he could not cross the qualifying round. Notably, Tsitsipas is yet to go past the third round at the hard-court Slam. He is 5-5 in the prestigious tournament. Tsitsipas lost his third-round match in the 2021 and 2020 editions. And now, he has failed to cross the first round.
Among other men (singles), defending champions Daniil Medvedev cruised to a 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 win against Stefan Kozlov. The Russian vies for his second major title, having defeated Novak Djokovic in the 2021 US Open final. Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios beat Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) to reach the second round. Three-time major champion Andy Murray thrashed 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-3, 6-3.