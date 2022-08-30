Sports

2022 US Open: Daniel Elahi Galan knocks out Stefanos Tsitsipas

Daniel defeated Tsitsipas 6-0, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan earned the biggest win of his career, knocking Stefanos Tsitsipas out of the 2022 US Open. The former stunned the fourth seed 6-0, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 after two hours and 48 minutes to reach the second round. Daniel, ranked 94th, converted his ninth match point to upset Tsitsipas. Notably, Daniel made his main-draw debut at Flushing Meadows.

Stats A look at the stats of the match

Daniel, 26, won the first 11 games of the match. He won a total of 126 points and 41 winners to seal a magnificent win. While Daniel served six aces, Tsitsipas fired five. The former won 46% (55/120) of the receiving points and 39% (7/18) of net points. Tsitsipas recorded 57 unforced errors and four double faults.

Information Daniel scripted history

Daniel entered the match with a 0-6 record against the Top 20 players. He scripted history after beating fourth seed Tsitsipas. Notably, Daniel did not drop a set in the qualifying tournament to enter the 2022 US Open.

Form Daniel is 7-8 in the season

Earlier this year, Daniel reached the third round at Wimbledon. He has a win-loss record of 7-8 in the ongoing season. In April this year, Daniel won the Challenger trophy in Sarasota. He also qualified for the semi-finals in Tallahassee. Daniel managed to qualify for the Miami Masters before losing to Alexander Bublik in the second round.

Tsitsipas US Open: Tsitsipas yet to go past third round

Tsitsipas has made five main-draw appearances at the US Open. In 2017, he could not cross the qualifying round. Notably, Tsitsipas is yet to go past the third round at the hard-court Slam. He is 5-5 in the prestigious tournament. Tsitsipas lost his third-round match in the 2021 and 2020 editions. And now, he has failed to cross the first round.

Results A look at other notable results

Among other men (singles), defending champions Daniil Medvedev cruised to a 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 win against Stefan Kozlov. The Russian vies for his second major title, having defeated Novak Djokovic in the 2021 US Open final. Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios beat Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) to reach the second round. Three-time major champion Andy Murray thrashed 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-3, 6-3.