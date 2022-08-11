Sports

Canadian Open: World number one Iga Swiatek overcomes Ajla Tomljanovic

Canadian Open: World number one Iga Swiatek overcomes Ajla Tomljanovic

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 11, 2022, 01:10 am 2 min read

Swiatek has reached the third round (Photo credit: Twitter/@NBOtoronto)

Women's singles tennis star Iga Swiatek overcame Ajla Tomljanovic in the second round of the 2022 Candadia Open. Swiatek enjoyed a convincing 6-1, 6-2 win to reach the round of 16. Notably, Swiatek's last match on hard court was back in April. As per WTA, Swiatek's win against Tomljanovic is her 19th straight on hard courts. Here are the details.

Stats Key stats of the match

Swiatek broke Tomljanovic's serve six times overall. The Polish international won the first five games of the match and also the last four. She also managed to hit 16 winners to Tomljanovic's two. Swiatek served three aces and had lesser double faults (1) compared to her oppnent (2). She enjoyed a 71% win on the first serve and won 54 points.

Swiatek 49-5 win-loss record in 2022

Prior to this tournament, Swiatek had taken part in the Poland Open where she faced a defeat in the quarters. Caroline Garcia went on to stun the top seed in a 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 contest. The WTA 250 Poland Open was Swiatek's first appearance since losing in the third round at Wimbledon against Alize Cornet. Swiatek now has a 49-5 win-loss record in 2022.

Information Swiatek extends the H2H record

This was the second career meeting between Ajla Tomljanovic and Swiatek. The latter now has a 2-0 record. Swiatek had earlier prevailed in the round of 64 at the 2019 Canadian Open. Notably, Ajla had retired midway after trailing 1-4.

Duo Crucial wins for Gauff and Halep

Another second round match saw Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina take on Roland Garros runner-up Coco Gauff in a crunch encounter here in Toronto. However it was number 10 seed Gauff, who won 6-4, 6-7(8), 7-6(3). The match lasted 2 hours and 49 minutes. Meanwhile, Zhang Shuai was defeated by Romania's Simona Halep (4-6, 2-6). Halep has raced to a 4-2 win-loss record over Zhang.

Information A look at the other key results

7th seed Jessica Pegula tasted success versus Asia Muhammad in a 6-2, 7-5 affair. Alison Riske beat 16th seed Jelena Ostapenko 7-6, 0-6, 7-5. Karolina Pliskova tamed Amanda Anisimova 6-1, 6-1. Camila Giorgi beat Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-5.