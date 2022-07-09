Sports

2022 Wimbledon final: Elena Rybakina unlocks a majestic feat

Written by V Shashank Jul 09, 2022, 03:02 pm 2 min read

Rybakina became the first Kazakhstan player to reach the final (Photo credit: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

17th seed Elena Rybakina has clocked a historic feat in the women's singles of the 2022 Wimbledon. She became the first Kazakhstan player to reach the final of the coveted grass-court tourney. The 23-year-old had bested the 2019 Wimbledon winner Simona Halep in straight sets (6-3, 6-3) in the semi-finals. She will be taking on third-seeded Ons Jabeur in the finale later this evening.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record

It would be the fourth meet between Rybakina and Jabeur in the WTA match-ups. The latter has a 2-1 lead in their encounters, having won in Dubai and Chicago (retired) in 2021. Meanwhile, Rybakina had outfoxed the Tunisian in R32 in Wuhan back in 2019. Rybakina has a 27-12 win-loss record in 2022. She would be looking to cash in on her form.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rybakina could chronicle history by being the first Kazakh to win a major.

It would be her maiden title of the season.

She is also the youngest Wimbledon finalist since Garbine Muguruza in 2015.

Rybakina has already cracked two monumental feats by her mere presence in the final.

She would be hoping to top it off with a win.

Journey Rybakina's journey to the 2022 Wimbledon final

Rybakina prevailed over CoCo Vandeweghe 7-6(2), 7-5 in the first round. She hammered Canada's Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 7-6(5) in the second round. In the third round, Rybakina ousted China's Qinwen Zheng in straight sets 7-6(4), 7-5. She bested Petra Martic 7-5, 6-3 in the round of 16. She outclassed Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in quarters. She made short work of Halep in semis.

Slams Rybakina has 23-11 record at Slams

Rybakina is underway with her best run across a Grand Slam. She boasts a 9-1 record at Wimbledon. The 2021 French Open quarter-finalist has a 7-4 record in the clay-court event. She has a 3-3 win-loss record in US Open, having reached the third round in 2021. Rybakina, who had a third-round exit in 2020 AO, has a 4-3 record in the tourney.

Achievements A look at her career achievements

Rybakina has been a recipient of two WTA titles. She was crowned winner at Bucharest Open in 2019 and later Hobart International in 2020. She has been a six-time runner-up in WTA events. She was a finalist at the Adelaide International 1 played earlier this year. She had then lost to three-time Grand Slam winner Ashleigh Barty in straight sets 3-6, 2-6.