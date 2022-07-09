2022 Wimbledon final: Elena Rybakina unlocks a majestic feat
17th seed Elena Rybakina has clocked a historic feat in the women's singles of the 2022 Wimbledon. She became the first Kazakhstan player to reach the final of the coveted grass-court tourney. The 23-year-old had bested the 2019 Wimbledon winner Simona Halep in straight sets (6-3, 6-3) in the semi-finals. She will be taking on third-seeded Ons Jabeur in the finale later this evening.
It would be the fourth meet between Rybakina and Jabeur in the WTA match-ups. The latter has a 2-1 lead in their encounters, having won in Dubai and Chicago (retired) in 2021. Meanwhile, Rybakina had outfoxed the Tunisian in R32 in Wuhan back in 2019. Rybakina has a 27-12 win-loss record in 2022. She would be looking to cash in on her form.
- Rybakina could chronicle history by being the first Kazakh to win a major.
- It would be her maiden title of the season.
- She is also the youngest Wimbledon finalist since Garbine Muguruza in 2015.
- Rybakina has already cracked two monumental feats by her mere presence in the final.
- She would be hoping to top it off with a win.
Rybakina prevailed over CoCo Vandeweghe 7-6(2), 7-5 in the first round. She hammered Canada's Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 7-6(5) in the second round. In the third round, Rybakina ousted China's Qinwen Zheng in straight sets 7-6(4), 7-5. She bested Petra Martic 7-5, 6-3 in the round of 16. She outclassed Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in quarters. She made short work of Halep in semis.
Rybakina is underway with her best run across a Grand Slam. She boasts a 9-1 record at Wimbledon. The 2021 French Open quarter-finalist has a 7-4 record in the clay-court event. She has a 3-3 win-loss record in US Open, having reached the third round in 2021. Rybakina, who had a third-round exit in 2020 AO, has a 4-3 record in the tourney.
Rybakina has been a recipient of two WTA titles. She was crowned winner at Bucharest Open in 2019 and later Hobart International in 2020. She has been a six-time runner-up in WTA events. She was a finalist at the Adelaide International 1 played earlier this year. She had then lost to three-time Grand Slam winner Ashleigh Barty in straight sets 3-6, 2-6.