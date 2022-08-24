Sports

Asia Cup: VVS Laxman likely to be India's head coach

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 24, 2022, 06:18 pm 2 min read

Laxman filled in for Dravid in Zimbabwe (Image credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

VVS Laxman, the incumbent head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), will likely be Team India's head coach for the upcoming Asia Cup. As per a report in Cricbuzz, Laxman, who was the Indian contingent in Zimbabwe, has stayed back in Dubai on his return. The news comes a day after India's regular head coach Rahul Dravid tested positive for COVID-19.

Dravid has not traveled to the UAE with the rest of the Indian contingent. Although the BCCI is yet to confirm Laxman's appointment, the former Indian batter is expected to replace Dravid for the Asian tournament. It is believed to be an informal arrangement. As per the BCCI, Dravid "will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report".

Dravid tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. He did not accompany the Indian contingent in Zimbabwe, where the Men in Blue won the ODI series 3-0. Laxman replaced him Zimbabwe, like he did on the Ireland tour. One of India's greatest middle-order batters, Laxman, was appointed the NCA head in November 2021. He took over the reins from Dravid.

The Asia Cup-bound Indian contingent was supposed to leave for Dubai on August 23. While the T20I specialists will join Team India from Harare, the rest of the players will return to India. Meanwhile, India will play their Asia Cup opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28. India, who enter as the defending champions, will then take on a qualifier on August 31.

India's squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.