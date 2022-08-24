Sports

US Open: Decoding the stats of Caroline Garcia

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 24, 2022, 05:57 pm 3 min read

Garcia will be aiming to make things count at 2022 US Open (Photo credit:Twitter/@CaroGarcia)

Caroline Garcia is one of the players to watch out for in the upcoming 2022 US Open. The Frenchwoman has enjoyed a significant year so far, winning three titles in women's singles. Recently, she thrashed Petra Kvitova to win the 2022 Western & Southern Open title (Cincinnati Masters). It was also her third career WTA 1000 title. Here we decode her US Open stats.

Garcia is seeded 17th at this year's US Open. The talented Garcia will need to bring out her best performance on a consistent basis and take one thing at a time.

Notably, Garcia is yet to make it past the third round at US Open. However, the Cincinnati Masters win came at the right time for Garcia, who will be confident of making progress.

US Open Garcia's numbers at the US Open

Garcia made her US Open debut in the year 2013. Since then, she has managed a 10-9 win-loss record here. She has been ousted in the third round on four occasions. Garcia has suffered three exits in the first round itself, besides getting ousted in the second round on two occasions. Last year, she was beaten by Elena Rybakina in the 2nd round.

Slams Her overall numbers at Slams

Overall, Garcia has managed a 48-41 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Besides her 10-9 record at US Open, she has a 12-11 record at Australian Open. Her best performance at AO was a fourth-round exit in 2018. She has a 16-12 record at Roland Garros, reaching the quarters in 2017. At Wimbledon, she has a 10-9 record. She reached the 4th round in 2022.

2022 How has Garcia performed in 2022?

The 28-year-old Garcia has a 35-15 win-loss record in 2022. She has won three titles - Bad Homburg, Poland Open, and Cincinnati Masters. At the 2022 Western & Southern Open, she made history as the first qualifier to make the final and win a WTA 1000 tournament by beating Aryna Sabalenka in the semis. She won eight matches in a row to taste success.

Information 3 career WTA 1000 title for Garcia

On Saturday, Garcia won her third WTA 1000 final and first since 2017. She is now 3-0 in WTA 1000 finals. Garcia's previous two WTA 1000 title wins came at the 2017 Wuhan and Beijing. Overall, she has 10 career singles titles so far.

Information 4th French player with this record

As per Opta, Garcia is now the fourth French player since 1980 with 10+ WTA-level titles after Amelie Mauresmo (25), Mary Pierce (18), and Julie Halard (12).

Numbers Notable numbers for Garcia

As per WTA, Garcia has won more matches than any player on the WTA Tour since the start of June. Her win over Kvitova is her 27th overall in this span. She has won 3 titles on 3 surfaces (Bad Homburg, grass; Warsaw, clay; Cincinnati, hard). She also has a 4-0 record versus the Top 10 (Iga Swiatek, Maria Sakkari, Jessica Pegula, Aryna Sabalenka).