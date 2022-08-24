Sports

ENG vs SA, 2nd Test: Ollie Robinson replaces Matthew Potts

ENG vs SA, 2nd Test: Ollie Robinson replaces Matthew Potts

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 24, 2022, 04:56 pm 2 min read

Robinson in back for England (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England have announced the playing XI for the second Test against South Africa, starting on Thursday at Old Trafford in Manchester. Pacer Ollie Robinson has replaced Matthew Potts in the starting XI. Notably, Robinson last played a Test for England back in January versus Australia in The Ashes. Injury issues plagued the right-arm pacer since then. Here are further details.

Do you know? Here's the playing XI of England

England's playing XI: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson and James Anderson.

Issues Injury issues had plagued Robinson

Robinson faced a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a back injury at Hobart against the Aussies. The back spasm returned at the start of the West Indies series ruling him out of that tour. He missed the series against New Zealand and rescheduled Test versus India. Robinson was also plagued by a major dental issue and COVID-19.

Information Robinson has claimed 39 wickets so far

In nine Tests, Robinson has picked up 39 scalps at 21.28. He has claimed two five-wicket hauls with the best of 5/65. He made his debut against New Zealand last year in June.

1st match England trail 0-1 versus South Africa

South Africa humbled England in the first Test at Lord's last Friday. England posted 165/10 in the first innings before the Proteas managed to pile on 326, gaining a valuable lead. SA bowled out England for just 149 in the second innings to win by an innings and 12 runs. It was a poor outing for the hosts, who need a strong response.

2nd Test Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester will host this affair. Sides batting first have won 32 of 82 Tests played here, while chasing units have captured 15 wins. Batters should look to settle down before freeing their arms. Pacers will dictate the bulk of proceedings. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (3:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.