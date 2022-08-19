Sports

ICC World Cup Super League: Pakistan climb to third spot

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 19, 2022, 03:56 pm 2 min read

Pakistan lead the three-match ODI series against Netherlands 2-0

Pakistan have climbed to the third spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings. The Babar Azam-led side gained crucial points after winning the three-match series against the Netherlands. They have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with one match to go. Pakistan are only behind England and Bangladesh on the points table. Here are further details.

Table A look at the standings

Pakistan now occupy the third spot in the ICC CWC Super League with 110 points. England top the standings with 125 points, while Bangladesh follow them (120). Afghanistan (100), New Zealand (90), West Indies (90), India (89), and Australia (70) are next on the points table. Interestingly, South Africa are placed 11th with just 49 points.

India What about Team India

India recently gained from their one-sided win over Zimbabwe in the first of the three-ODI series at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill shared a century stand as the Men in Blue successfully chased a modest 190. Earlier, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, and Axar Patel took three wickets each to destroy Zimbabwe's batting line-up.

Format A look at the WC Super League format

As per the format of the ICC ODI World Cup Super League, the top eight teams will qualify directly for the World Cup as of the cut-off date (May 2023). Meanwhile, the remaining five teams would have to compete in a qualifying tournament, including five other Associate teams, for the final two spots. India, being the hosts, have already qualified for the ICC tournament.

Qualification Remaining sides to compete for qualification

The sides which fail to qualify directly will face five associate nations in the 2023 Qualifier. And the top two teams will make it to the 10-team World Cup, scheduled to be held in India (already qualified). Moreover, the Super League does not comprise a knockout or playoff stage as the standings will determine the qualification for World Cup.