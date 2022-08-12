Sports

Dwayne Bravo gets to 600 T20 wickets: Decoding his stats

Veteran West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has become the first bowler in T20 cricket to claim 600 wickets. Bravo achieved the feat in a crucial 'The Hundred' match between Northern Superchargers and Oval Invincibles. This is a special achievement for the player who has left a lasting legacy in the shortest format. Here we decode Bravo's stats.

Performance Bravo picks up two wickets in defeat against Invincibles

Bravo clocked figures worth 2/29 against the Invincibles. Rilee Rossouw was Bravo's 599th wicket in T20 matches, while the star all-removed dismissed Sam Curran to snare his 600th wicket. The Chargers managed 157/7 in the 100-ball tournament. Bravo scored a first-ball duck. In response, Invincibles won the match with three balls to spare. Invincibles managed 158/7.

Information Bravo gets to 600 wickets

In 545 T20 matches, Bravo has claimed 600 wickets at 24.12 with the best of 5/23. He has two fifers in the format. Interestingly, no other bowler has managed to take 500 or more wickets in T20s.

IPL Bravo is the leading wicket-taker in IPL

Bravo is the highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-arm pacer went past Lasith Malinga's tally in the 2022 edition while playing for the Chennai Super Kings. Bravo has 183 IPL wickets at 23.82. Meanwhile, Malinga had managed to claim 170 scalps at 19.79. Bravo has taken two four-wicket hauls in the tourney.

Information Highest wickets for West Indies in T20Is

Bravo has also taken the highest number of wickets for the West Indies cricket team. He has claimed 76 T20I scalps with the best of 4/19. He has an average of 23.10. No other WI bowler has managed 60 or more wickets.