Dwayne Bravo gets to 600 T20 wickets: Decoding his stats
Veteran West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has become the first bowler in T20 cricket to claim 600 wickets. Bravo achieved the feat in a crucial 'The Hundred' match between Northern Superchargers and Oval Invincibles. This is a special achievement for the player who has left a lasting legacy in the shortest format. Here we decode Bravo's stats.
Bravo clocked figures worth 2/29 against the Invincibles. Rilee Rossouw was Bravo's 599th wicket in T20 matches, while the star all-removed dismissed Sam Curran to snare his 600th wicket. The Chargers managed 157/7 in the 100-ball tournament. Bravo scored a first-ball duck. In response, Invincibles won the match with three balls to spare. Invincibles managed 158/7.
In 545 T20 matches, Bravo has claimed 600 wickets at 24.12 with the best of 5/23. He has two fifers in the format. Interestingly, no other bowler has managed to take 500 or more wickets in T20s.
Bravo is the highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-arm pacer went past Lasith Malinga's tally in the 2022 edition while playing for the Chennai Super Kings. Bravo has 183 IPL wickets at 23.82. Meanwhile, Malinga had managed to claim 170 scalps at 19.79. Bravo has taken two four-wicket hauls in the tourney.
Bravo has also taken the highest number of wickets for the West Indies cricket team. He has claimed 76 T20I scalps with the best of 4/19. He has an average of 23.10. No other WI bowler has managed 60 or more wickets.