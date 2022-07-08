Sports

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan to skip Zimbabwe tour: Details here

Written by V Shashank Jul 08, 2022, 03:27 pm 2 min read

Ace Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will miss the limited-overs tour of Zimbabwe, starting July 30. The tour will comprise three T20Is and as many ODIs. As per Cricbuzz, Shakib will also skip the forthcoming one-dayers against West Indies slated to commence on July 10. Meanwhile, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mahmudullah have signed up for the Zimbabwe series. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

As per Cricbuzz, Shakib had informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board a month prior regarding his decision to skip the Zimbabwe tour and the ODIs versus West Indies.

Shakib is arguably Bangladesh's greatest cricketer in the international circuit.

His absence dents the visitors' chances of a win in the Caribbean.

As for the Zimbabwe tour, BCB plans to send a solid-looking team backed by veterans.

Tamim Tamim to miss T20Is on Zimbabwe tour

Tamim will skip the three-match T20Is against Zimbabwe. The southpaw will be available for the ODIs though. Earlier this year, Tamim had informed BCB regarding his call to take a six-month break from T20Is. It's unsure if he would be available for the ICC T20 World Cup later this year in Australia.

Vs WI Shakib averages 55.60 against WI

Shakib has relished the battles against West Indies in 50 overs. He has hammered 834 runs in 21 matches. He averages a superb 55.60 and has bossed the show while striking at over 90.00. He has notched eight fifties and a hundred (124*). The slow left-arm orthodox has also pocketed 24 wickets at 26.83. His best figures read 4/8.

Vs ZIM Shakib has been a menace for Zimbabwe in limited-overs

Against Zimbabwe, Shakib has belted 1,549 ODI runs at 41.86. He has struck three hundreds with the best score of 105*. He has snared 82 wickets while averaging a mere 20.48. In T20Is, Shakib has compiled 233 runs from 12 outings at 25.88. On the bowling front, he has affected 16 dismissals with best figures being 4/21.

Schedule Schedule for series against WI, Zimbabwe

Bangladesh lately suffered a 2-0 drubbing against the Windies in T20Is. Up next, they will face the hosts for three ODI games. The matches will be played on July 10, 13, and 16. The Zimbabwe series kicks off with T20Is being scheduled on July 30 and August 1 and 2. It will be followed by ODIs taking place on August 5, 7, and 10.