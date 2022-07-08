Sports

Marnus Labuschagne hammers 7th Test century, surpasses 2,500 runs

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 08, 2022, 03:24 pm 2 min read

Labuschagne impressed for the Aussies (Photo credit: Twitter/@cricketcomau)

Australian cricket team star batter Marnus Labuschagne smashed a superb century on Day 1 of the second Test versus Sri Lanka in Galle. Labuschagne scored 104 runs before being dismissed at the stroke of tea. He shared a brilliant 134-run stand alongside Steve Smith for the third wicket. Labuschagne has also gone past 2,500 career Test runs. We decode his stats.

Knock A classy 104-run knock from the blade of Labuschagne

Labuschagne hammered a neat 104 runs, having faced 156 balls. He smashed a total of 12 fours. He was helped by some ordinary bowling as there were too many loose balls. Labuschagne cashed in to dispatch them for fours. However, a superb delivery by P Jayasuriya saw Labuschagne lose his wicket. The century-plus stand alongside Smith helped Australia dominate the proceedings.

Context Why does this story matter?

Labuschagne is a prominent Test player and his contributions are laudable. He has shown credentials of performing well in different conditions.

He is a fine player of spin bowling as well.

This is a special achievement for Labuschagne in terms of getting past 2,500 Test runs.

He shared two crucial stands and stood tall against the hosts, playing a positive brand of cricket.

Numbers Decoding Labuschagne's Test career in numbers

Labuschagne has raced to 2,507 runs in Tests at an average of 54.50. He achieved the milestone in his 47th inning. He also has 13 fifties under his belt. Bulk of his runs have come in Australia (1,786 at 63.78). Against Sri Lanka, he now has 208 runs across five Test innings at 41.60. Away from home, he has 640 Test runs at 45.71.

2nd Test How has the match panned out?

Australia lost David Warner (5) at the start before Usman Khawaja and Labuschagne added a 55-run stand for the second wicket. Khawaja perished for 37, being dismissed by Ramesh Mendis. Post that, Labuschagne and Smith added a valiant partnership to help the Aussies gain control. Smith has already smashed a fifty and has Travis Head batting alongside him.

Do you know? 7th Test century for Labuschagne

Labuschagne now has seven Test centuries in Tests, including his first versus the Lankans. This is now his maiden century away from home with all of his previous six coming in Australia. He also registered his second fifty-plus score in Asia (previously 90 versus Pakistan).