BCCI sets aside March 2023 for Women's IPL: Details here

Aug 12, 2022

WIPL is set to take place in March 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

BCCI has narrowed down a window for the maiden edition of the Women's IPL. The tournament is set to take place in March 2023. Keeping that in mind, BCCI has preponed the women's domestic calendar to accommodate the WIPL. Instead of the usual November-April window, the women's domestic cricket will now take place in the months of October-February. Here's more.

Season Indian Women's domestic season starts early

The Indian women's domestic season will start on October 11 with the T20 competition. It will conclude in February with the inter-zonal one-day tournament thereby giving time for WIPL. Earlier, BCCI ran the Women's T20 Challenge for four editions, with the final run in 2022. What started as a one-off exhibition duel turned into a three-team competition, paving way for a WIPL.

Context Why does this story matter?

Women's IPL is the need of the hour.

Fans have been clamoring for a power-packed women's T20 league since India Women's resurgence over the last few years.

Plus, ECB has the Women's Hundred, CA boasts a Women's BBL, and now Cricket West Indies is entering the fray with WCPL, set to start later this month.

WIPL had to be introduced at some stage.

Performance WIPL could help India Women excel in clutch moments

The 2017 ICC Women's World Cup final remains one of the biggest heartbreaks for Indian fans. The middle-order failed big time in the 229-run chase. India then suffered an 85-run drubbing in the 2020 Women's T20 WC final against Australia. And lately, a nine-run defeat in the CWG final. WIPL could act as a base for Indian players to prepare for crunch moments.

Statement WIPL is certainly going to happen: Sourav Ganguly

"We are at the level of formulation to have a full-fledged WIPL. It is certainly going to happen," he had said. "I strongly believe that next year i.e. 2023 will be a very good time to start a full-fledged women's IPL which will be as big and grand a success as men's IPL," said Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President, earlier this year.

IPL IPL franchises keen to own a stake

As per ESPNcricinfo, the owners of Rajasthan Royals and Barbados royals have been vocal regarding their interest in buying a team in WIPL. The Knight Riders Group, which owns KKR (IPL), Trinbago Knight Riders (CPL), and even a team in Women's CPL, has shown an active interest. It still isn't confirmed yet if WIPL is going to be a five or a six-team tournament.